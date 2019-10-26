News More News
UPDATE: SEC losing streaks by Arkansas, Morris - post-Alabama loss

Nick Saban (right) handed Chad Morris (left) his 13th SEC loss Saturday.
Nick Saban (right) handed Chad Morris (left) his 13th SEC loss Saturday. (Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer

For the second straight week, Arkansas found itself on the wrong end of a 41-point blowout Saturday.

This one - a 48-7 loss at No. 1 Alabama - gave the Razorbacks their 16th consecutive SEC loss. The first three of those happened under the previous regime, but the last 13 have come with head coach Chad Morris at the helm.

Below is a look at how those streaks - both for the Razorbacks and for Morris - compare to others in the history of the SEC, which was formed in 1933.

A home matchup with Mississippi State next week stands between Arkansas and matching the longest conference losing streak in school history. The Razorbacks have also joined Vanderbilt and Kentucky as the only teams with multiple SEC losing streaks of at least 16 games.

(NOTE: It's worth mentioning that Sewanee was a member of the SEC from 1933-40 and lost all 37 of its conference games. Heck Clark was the coach for the first 36 of those losses. However, he was also head coach the two years prior to the SEC forming, which is why he's not included below, as the streak wasn't at the beginning of his tenure.)

Most Consecutive SEC Losses to Begin a Coaching Tenure
Coach Team Losses Years

1. George MacIntyre

Vanderbilt

15

1979-81

2. Bobby Johnson

Vanderbilt

14

2002-03

t-3. Bret Bielema

Arkansas

13

2013-14

t-3. Chad Morris

Arkansas

13

2018-current

t-4. Woody Widenhofer

Vanderbilt

12

1997-98

t-4. Tommy O'Boyle

Tulane

12

1962-93

7. Derek Mason

Vanderbilt

11

2014-15

8. Charley Shira

Mississippi St.

10

1967-68
Longest SEC Losing Streaks
Team Losses Years

1. Sewanee

37

1933-40

2. Vanderbilt

33

1976-81

3. Vanderbilt

23

2000-03

4. Vanderbilt

22

1995-98

5. Mississippi State

21

1965-70

6. South Carolina

18

1997-99

t-7. Kentucky

17

1969-71

t-7. Kentucky

17

2012-14

t-7. Arkansas

17

2012-14

t-10. Vanderbilt

16

1965-68

t-10. Ole Miss

16

2010-12

t-10. Arkansas

16

2017-current

t-12. Kentucky

15

1999-2001
