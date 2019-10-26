For the second straight week, Arkansas found itself on the wrong end of a 41-point blowout Saturday.

This one - a 48-7 loss at No. 1 Alabama - gave the Razorbacks their 16th consecutive SEC loss. The first three of those happened under the previous regime, but the last 13 have come with head coach Chad Morris at the helm.

Below is a look at how those streaks - both for the Razorbacks and for Morris - compare to others in the history of the SEC, which was formed in 1933.

A home matchup with Mississippi State next week stands between Arkansas and matching the longest conference losing streak in school history. The Razorbacks have also joined Vanderbilt and Kentucky as the only teams with multiple SEC losing streaks of at least 16 games.

(NOTE: It's worth mentioning that Sewanee was a member of the SEC from 1933-40 and lost all 37 of its conference games. Heck Clark was the coach for the first 36 of those losses. However, he was also head coach the two years prior to the SEC forming, which is why he's not included below, as the streak wasn't at the beginning of his tenure.)