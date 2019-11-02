Chad Morris is approaching historic territory.

With Arkansas' 54-24 blowout loss to Mississippi State on Saturday, the second-year coach has now lost his first 14 SEC games. It was also the Razorbacks' 17th consecutive conference loss, tying the school record.

Morris' 0-14 mark is tied for the second most losses - and one shy of tying the record - to start a tenure since the SEC was created in 1933.

A loss at No. 1 LSU in a few weeks would tie the record set by Vanderbilt's George MacIntyre from 1979-81, as well as break the school record.

(NOTE: It's worth mentioning that Sewanee was a member of the SEC from 1933-40 and lost all 37 of its conference games. Heck Clark was the coach for the first 36 of those losses. However, he was also head coach the two years prior to the SEC forming, which is why he's not included below, as the streak wasn't at the beginning of his tenure.)