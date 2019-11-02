News More News
UPDATE: SEC losing streaks by Arkansas, Morris - post-MSU loss

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer

Chad Morris is approaching historic territory.

With Arkansas' 54-24 blowout loss to Mississippi State on Saturday, the second-year coach has now lost his first 14 SEC games. It was also the Razorbacks' 17th consecutive conference loss, tying the school record.

Morris' 0-14 mark is tied for the second most losses - and one shy of tying the record - to start a tenure since the SEC was created in 1933.

A loss at No. 1 LSU in a few weeks would tie the record set by Vanderbilt's George MacIntyre from 1979-81, as well as break the school record.

(NOTE: It's worth mentioning that Sewanee was a member of the SEC from 1933-40 and lost all 37 of its conference games. Heck Clark was the coach for the first 36 of those losses. However, he was also head coach the two years prior to the SEC forming, which is why he's not included below, as the streak wasn't at the beginning of his tenure.)

Most Consecutive SEC Losses to Begin a Coaching Tenure
Coach Team Losses Years

1. George MacIntyre

Vanderbilt

15

1979-81

t-2. Bobby Johnson

Vanderbilt

14

2002-03

t-2. Chad Morris

Arkansas

14

2018-current

4. Bret Bielema

Arkansas

13

2013-14

t-5. Woody Widenhofer

Vanderbilt

12

1997-98

t-5. Tommy O'Boyle

Tulane

12

1962-93

7. Derek Mason

Vanderbilt

11

2014-15

8. Charley Shira

Mississippi St.

10

1967-68
Longest SEC Losing Streaks
Team Losses Years

1. Sewanee

37

1933-40

2. Vanderbilt

33

1976-81

3. Vanderbilt

23

2000-03

4. Vanderbilt

22

1995-98

5. Mississippi State

21

1965-70

6. South Carolina

18

1997-99

t-7. Kentucky

17

1969-71

t-7. Kentucky

17

2012-14

t-7. Arkansas

17

2012-14

t-7. Arkansas

17

2017-present

t-11. Vanderbilt

16

1965-68

t-11. Ole Miss

16

2010-12

t-12. Kentucky

15

1999-2001
