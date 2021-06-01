Updated 2022 Rivals150 loaded with Arkansas targets

College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Rivals updated its rankings for the 2022 recruiting class last Thursday and Arkansas targets are sprinkled throughout the list.

Of the 39 offers the coaching staff has handed out in the class, 26 appeared in the most recent Rivals150, putting on full display how high a level the coaching staff is recruiting.

After signing the No. 8 recruiting class in 2020 with strictly in-state talent, the Razorbacks have expanded their horizons, signing Georgia prospect Chance Moore in the Class of 2021. They are looking to continue their success beyond the Natural State’s borders, with 29 offers in the Rivals150 to players outside of Arkansas.

This isn’t to say that Arkansas is merely offering these players, but that they are in the mix to land any number of them, including the in-state recruits. The Razorbacks already have a Rivals150 commit from Morrilton product Joseph Pinion and have official visits scheduled with eight such prospects, with others working to nail down a date.

Currently, Arkansas has offered six five-star recruits – Jarace Walker, Keyonte George, Mark Mitchell, Brandon Miller, Cason Wallace, and Kijani Wright – and has scheduled an official visit with Wright for June 25.

Although George has already cut the Razorbacks from his final list, each of the other prospects are still in play. Additionally, four top-50 prospects – Nick Smith Jr., Derrian Ford, Kel’el Ware, and Richard Isaacs – have each scheduled official visits already.

Looking at the rankings from a different angle, of the 26 offers in the Rivals150, 22 are four-stars, making up over half of all Arkansas offers so far.

It’s difficult to compare visits over the 2021 cycle because of the pandemic, but the number of offers and the breakdown to star number has been similar each year.