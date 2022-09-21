Updated 2024 Rivals150 full of Arkansas targets
As has become common in Razorback basketball recruiting, the Rivals150 features a great deal of Arkansas contacts and offers.
While it is still early for the 2024 class and recruiting in the 2023 cycle has not even finished yet, Arkansas finds itself mentioned by top prospects regularly and often.
*Note: This is not an exhaustive list because of how early we are into the 2024 recruiting cycle, but some prominent names thus far*
Asa Newell - Five star, 6th overall (up from 19th)
Annor Boateng - Five star, 13th overall (up from 54th)
Dink Pate - Five star, 18th overall (up from 21st)
David Castillo - Four star, 22nd overall (down from 16th)
Trentyn Flowers - Four star, 24th overall (down from 14th)
Jase Richardson - Four star, 36th overall (down from 20th)
Juke Harris - Four star, 40th overall (previously unranked)
Isaiah Evans - Four star, 44th overall (up from 49th)
Jahki Howard - Four star, 51st overall (down from 37th)
Jalen Shelley - Four star, 52nd overall (down from 39th)
Labaron Philon - Four star, 60th overall (down from 41st)
Dallas Thomas - Four star, 67th overall (down from 55th)
Sammie Yeanay - Four star, 97th overall (down from 84th)
Jaye Nash - Three star, 122nd overall (down from 95th)