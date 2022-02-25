Updated ESPN BPI projections: 3 games left

It has been more than a quarter-century since Arkansas last won 25 games in the regular season, but it has a chance to do just that this year.

The Razorbacks would reach that mark for the first time since 1995 by winning their last three games, but that won't be easy. ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives them just a 3.7 percent chance to go 3-0.

In fact, the metric actually favors Arkansas in only one of those games - against LSU next Wednesday (56.1%). However, it does have decent odds in the Kentucky game on Saturday (40.8%).

The most challenging game, according to the BPI, is the regular-season finale at Tennessee. Despite beating the Volunteers in Fayetteville, the Razorbacks still have just a 16.2 percent chance to win that game.

Not surprisingly, the most likely scenario is that Arkansas goes 1-2 in this closing stretch. That has a 47.1 percent chance of happening. However, it's worth noting that the Razorbacks have a better chance of going 2-1 (27.5%) than 0-3 (21.8%).