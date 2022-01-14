Updated ESPN BPI projections: Critical stretch coming up for Hogs

Arkansas is about to enter a critical stretch of its 2021-22 schedule.

After this Saturday, when they're a heavy underdog on the road against LSU, the Razorbacks are favored in six straight games, according to ESPN's Basketball Power Index.

Those six games include the Big 12/SEC Challenge matchup with West Virginia, as well as home games against South Carolina, Texas A&M and Mississippi State and road trips to Ole Miss and Georgia.

It won't be easy, as the BPI gives it just an 8.9 percent chance of happening, but going on a winning streak like that is crucial to Arkansas' chances of making the NCAA Tournament.

Even after blowout out Missouri this week, the Razorbacks have just a 21.1 percent chance to reach the 20-win mark during the regular season, which would presumably get them back on the bubble. That is up 7 percentage points from last week, but still not exactly great odds.

If it rattles off a six-game winning streak, assuming a loss at LSU, Arkansas' chances of reaching 20 wins increases to 63.5% - and that's before any projection adjustments by the BPI as the games are played.

As things currently stand, though, the Razorbacks' most likely final SEC record - which can be calculated with the BPI's game-by-game projections below - is still 7-11 at 23.0%. However, that is just barely higher than the chance of going 8-10, which is 22.5%.

Here are the projections for each of Arkansas' conference games, followed by its possible SEC records...