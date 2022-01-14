Updated ESPN BPI projections: Critical stretch coming up for Hogs
Arkansas is about to enter a critical stretch of its 2021-22 schedule.
After this Saturday, when they're a heavy underdog on the road against LSU, the Razorbacks are favored in six straight games, according to ESPN's Basketball Power Index.
Those six games include the Big 12/SEC Challenge matchup with West Virginia, as well as home games against South Carolina, Texas A&M and Mississippi State and road trips to Ole Miss and Georgia.
It won't be easy, as the BPI gives it just an 8.9 percent chance of happening, but going on a winning streak like that is crucial to Arkansas' chances of making the NCAA Tournament.
Even after blowout out Missouri this week, the Razorbacks have just a 21.1 percent chance to reach the 20-win mark during the regular season, which would presumably get them back on the bubble. That is up 7 percentage points from last week, but still not exactly great odds.
If it rattles off a six-game winning streak, assuming a loss at LSU, Arkansas' chances of reaching 20 wins increases to 63.5% - and that's before any projection adjustments by the BPI as the games are played.
As things currently stand, though, the Razorbacks' most likely final SEC record - which can be calculated with the BPI's game-by-game projections below - is still 7-11 at 23.0%. However, that is just barely higher than the chance of going 8-10, which is 22.5%.
Here are the projections for each of Arkansas' conference games, followed by its possible SEC records...
|Game
|Arkansas' chance to win
|Chance since last week
|
Jan. 15 - at LSU
|
11.9%
|
+0.4%
|
Jan. 18 - vs. South Carolina
|
82.0%
|
+3.9%
|
Jan. 22 - vs. Texas A&M
|
68.2%
|
+3.0%
|
Jan. 26 - at Ole Miss
|
54.7%
|
+14.0%
|
Feb. 2 - at Georgia
|
75.7%
|
+8.6%
|
Feb. 5 - vs. Miss. State
|
55.8%
|
+6.8%
|
Feb. 8 - vs. Auburn
|
40.5%
|
-1.4%
|
Feb. 12 - at Alabama
|
33.0%
|
+14.2%
|
Feb. 15 - at Missouri
|
80.6%
|
+7.7%
|
Feb. 19 - vs. Tennessee
|
37.5%
|
+5.0%
|
Feb. 22 - at Florida
|
27.9%
|
+7.4%
|
Feb. 26 - vs. Kentucky
|
31.3%
|
+2.9%
|
March 2 - vs. LSU
|
34.4%
|
-1.5%
|
March 5 - at Tennessee
|
12.7%
|
+1.5%
|SEC Record
|Likelihood
|Change since last week
|
15-3
|
0.00024%
|
-0.00016%
|
14-4
|
0.0069%
|
+0.0003%
|
13-5
|
0.084%
|
+0.20%
|
12-6
|
0.59%
|
+0.19%
|
11-7
|
2.57%
|
+0.87%
|
10-8
|
7.57%
|
+2.36%
|
9-9
|
15.53%
|
+3.94%
|
8-10
|
22.48%
|
+3.57%
|
7-11
|
23.03%
|
+0.38%
|
6-12
|
16.57%
|
-3.20%
|
5-13
|
8.22%
|
-4.16%
|
4-14
|
2.72%
|
-2.70%
|
3-15
|
0.57%
|
-1.02%
|
2-16
|
0.067%
|
-0.22%
|
1-17
|
0.0034%
|
-0.027%