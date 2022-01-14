 Updated ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI) projections: Critical stretch coming up for Arkansas Razorbacks
Updated ESPN BPI projections: Critical stretch coming up for Hogs

Arkansas is 1-3 in SEC play.
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Arkansas is about to enter a critical stretch of its 2021-22 schedule.

After this Saturday, when they're a heavy underdog on the road against LSU, the Razorbacks are favored in six straight games, according to ESPN's Basketball Power Index.

Those six games include the Big 12/SEC Challenge matchup with West Virginia, as well as home games against South Carolina, Texas A&M and Mississippi State and road trips to Ole Miss and Georgia.

It won't be easy, as the BPI gives it just an 8.9 percent chance of happening, but going on a winning streak like that is crucial to Arkansas' chances of making the NCAA Tournament.

Even after blowout out Missouri this week, the Razorbacks have just a 21.1 percent chance to reach the 20-win mark during the regular season, which would presumably get them back on the bubble. That is up 7 percentage points from last week, but still not exactly great odds.

If it rattles off a six-game winning streak, assuming a loss at LSU, Arkansas' chances of reaching 20 wins increases to 63.5% - and that's before any projection adjustments by the BPI as the games are played.

As things currently stand, though, the Razorbacks' most likely final SEC record - which can be calculated with the BPI's game-by-game projections below - is still 7-11 at 23.0%. However, that is just barely higher than the chance of going 8-10, which is 22.5%.

Here are the projections for each of Arkansas' conference games, followed by its possible SEC records...

Arkansas' Game-by-Game SEC Projections
Game Arkansas' chance to win Chance since last week

Jan. 15 - at LSU

11.9%

+0.4%

Jan. 18 - vs. South Carolina

82.0%

+3.9%

Jan. 22 - vs. Texas A&M

68.2%

+3.0%

Jan. 26 - at Ole Miss

54.7%

+14.0%

Feb. 2 - at Georgia

75.7%

+8.6%

Feb. 5 - vs. Miss. State

55.8%

+6.8%

Feb. 8 - vs. Auburn

40.5%

-1.4%

Feb. 12 - at Alabama

33.0%

+14.2%

Feb. 15 - at Missouri

80.6%

+7.7%

Feb. 19 - vs. Tennessee

37.5%

+5.0%

Feb. 22 - at Florida

27.9%

+7.4%

Feb. 26 - vs. Kentucky

31.3%

+2.9%

March 2 - vs. LSU

34.4%

-1.5%

March 5 - at Tennessee

12.7%

+1.5%

Projecting Arkansas' Conference Record
SEC Record Likelihood Change since last week

15-3

0.00024%

-0.00016%

14-4

0.0069%

+0.0003%

13-5

0.084%

+0.20%

12-6

0.59%

+0.19%

11-7

2.57%

+0.87%

10-8

7.57%

+2.36%

9-9

15.53%

+3.94%

8-10

22.48%

+3.57%

7-11

23.03%

+0.38%

6-12

16.57%

-3.20%

5-13

8.22%

-4.16%

4-14

2.72%

-2.70%

3-15

0.57%

-1.02%

2-16

0.067%

-0.22%

1-17

0.0034%

-0.027%
