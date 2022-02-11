Updated ESPN BPI projections: How many more wins for Hogs?

Arkansas opened what many consider the toughest stretch of its schedule with a bang, knocking off No. 1 Auburn on Tuesday.

The win improved the Razorbacks to 19-5 overall and 8-3 in SEC play, significantly improving their chances of making the NCAA Tournament.

With seven regular-season games remaining, the question is now how high of a seed Arkansas can get in the dance. That will likely be dictated by how many more games it can win down the stretch.

ESPN's Basketball Power Index still favors the Razorbacks in only one more game - at Missouri next Tuesday - but that does not mean it predicts them to win just that game.

In fact, using the game-by-game BPI projections listed below, it is actually most likely that Arkansas goes 3-4 over its final seven games. However, it also isn't a stretch that it finishes 4-3 or 5-2 -- especially when you factor in how well Arkansas has played of late.