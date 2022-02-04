Updated ESPN BPI projections: How will Hogs finish in 2nd half of SEC play?

The first half of conference play is in the books for Arkansas. After a slow start, the Razorbacks have rallied and are tied for third in the SEC standings with a 6-3 mark.

Replicating that record over the second half of the conference slate will be tough, though, as Arkansas is favored in just two of its last nine games, according to ESPN's Basketball Power Index.

The Razorbacks have a 63.9 percent chance to beat Mississippi State in Fayetteville on Saturday, plus they're overwhelming favorites (80.6%) to beat Missouri on the road.

Even though it is an underdog, Arkansas has at least a 40 percent chance to win three other games on the schedule - home matchups with Auburn, Tennessee and LSU.

Needing only three more to reach 20 wins in the regular season and guarantee a .500 or better finish in conference play, the Razorbacks seem to be in good shape for the NCAA Tournament.