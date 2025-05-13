Updated NBA Draft prospects for former Razorbacks

The NBA Draft Lottery revealed the top 14 picks of this year's NBA Draft on Monday night, and with that comes more clarity on where former Razorbacks could be drafted.
While none of the trio of Hogs who have declared for the NBA Draft will likely hear their names called as lottery picks, more and more outlets have released mock drafts that include Boogie Fland, Adou Thiero and Karter Knox.
All three of those players are also participating in the NBA Draft Combine this week, which features 75 players and will allow them the chance to perform in front of NBA scouts and front office executives.
The eyes of Razorback fans are primarily fixed on Knox's performance, as he's the only one who has announced he is maintaining his college eligibility while going through the draft process.
Here's more on where the Razorbacks are sitting in the latest NBA mock drafts...
Boogie Fland
Season Stats: 21 GP, 13.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.4 TO; 37.9 FG%, 34.0% 3PT, 83.3 FT%
It's worth noting that Fland's name is also in the transfer portal, but he remains focused on the NBA Draft more than he is about returning to college next season.
The former five-star was projected much higher by draft analysts before he went down with a thumb injury that sidelined him for 15 games, but he could work his way back to being a solid pick for NBA teams. He'll be participating in the 5-on-5 scrimmages during the NBA Draft Combine this week.
NBA Draft projections:
NBADraft.net: Round 1, Pick 22 (Atlanta Hawks)
ESPN: Not Listed
Bleacher Report: Round 2, Pick 42 (Sacramento Kings)
Yahoo! Sports: Round 2, Pick 47 (Milwaukee Bucks)
SI.com: Round 1, Pick 29 (Phoenix Suns)
Adou Thiero
Season Stats: 27 GP, 15.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.47 TO; 54.5 FG%, 25.6% 3PT, 68.6 FT%
Right now, Adou Thiero is bouncing between late first and early-to-mid second round in mock drafts. While he is at the draft combine, it's worth noting he's not participating in the 5-on-5 scrimmages.
Thiero was a workhorse all season for the Razorbacks, but a knee injury he sustained late in the season put a damper on what he was able to do. With more opportunities to work out in front of NBA scouts, he could see his stock rise between now and the NBA Draft in late June.
NBA Draft projections:
NBADraft.net: Round 2, Pick 35 (Philadelphia 76ers)
ESPN: Round 1, Pick 30 (Los Angeles Clippers)
Bleacher Report: Round 2, Pick 37 (Detroit Pistons)
Yahoo! Sports: Round 2, Pick 32 (Boston Celtics)
SI.com: Round 2, Pick 43 (Utah Jazz)
Karter Knox
Season Stats: 36 GP, 8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 TO, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK; 46.2% FG, 35.0% 3PT, 80.2% FT
Shortly after he declared for the NBA Draft, one outlet mocked Karter Knox as high as mid-second round, but most other projections don't seem to feel the same way.
Of the reputable mock drafts that have been released since the NBA lottery was unveiled, only one — NBADraft.net — has Karter Knox hearing his name called. That's good news for Arkansas fans who want to see the former four-star suit up in a Razorback uniform next season.
NBA Draft projections:
NBADraft.net: Round 2, Pick 34 (Charlotte Hornets)
ESPN: Undrafted
Bleacher Report: Undrafted
Yahoo! Sports: Undrafted
SI.com: Undrafted