Updated NBA Draft prospects for former Razorbacks

The NBA Draft Lottery revealed the top 14 picks of this year's NBA Draft on Monday night, and with that comes more clarity on where former Razorbacks could be drafted.

While none of the trio of Hogs who have declared for the NBA Draft will likely hear their names called as lottery picks, more and more outlets have released mock drafts that include Boogie Fland, Adou Thiero and Karter Knox.

All three of those players are also participating in the NBA Draft Combine this week, which features 75 players and will allow them the chance to perform in front of NBA scouts and front office executives.

The eyes of Razorback fans are primarily fixed on Knox's performance, as he's the only one who has announced he is maintaining his college eligibility while going through the draft process.

Here's more on where the Razorbacks are sitting in the latest NBA mock drafts...