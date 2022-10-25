The Razorbacks have now gone three straight months without a new commitment, and with two priority decision dates just around the corner, let's take a look at where Arkansas stands with 2024 DE Kavion Henderson and 2023 OL Vysen Lang.

Henderson's date is the closest of the pair as he's set to make his decision next Sunday, Nov. 6. After releasing an original top five of Arkansas, Auburn, Cincinnati, Georgia and Oklahoma, the Bearcats were swiftly replaced following an offer from the hometown (Leeds) Crimson Tide.

Though I never quite pulled the trigger on a FutureCast, Arkansas appeared to be the frontrunner throughout much of the Rivals100 DE's recruitment, due in large part to the relationship he has with 2023 CB commit Dallas Young.

Unfortunately for Razorback defensive line coach Deke Adams, that stranglehold was quickly erased by Nick Saban's Alabama staff, and despite a recent visit to Fayetteville, he told TideIllustrated's Brandon Howard that they've moved into the top spot.

"Alabama has done a great job recruiting me. They are number one right now. The relationship just gets better and better. They want me and continue to tell me how much they want me. I'm happy to have them seriously recruiting me. They've done a good job." Henderson said.

Just 12 days from announcing his decision, I'm leaning toward predicting Alabama to pull off the win after a late entrance into his recruitment.

Lang's decision appears to be a much simpler one to break down as far as Arkansas' chances go - I would be STUNNED if Lang ends up donning the cardinal and white on signing day.

After missing on the trio of Charles Jagusah, Madden Sanker and Connor Stroh, it was presumed that Lang was as good as committed to Cody Kennedy as the final member of his offensive line group. That idea seemed to be reinforced by his inclusion of the Hogs in his top six with the likes of Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee and Texas, but that was the end of the good news for the Razorbacks.

After a successful trip to Knoxville, Lang canceled his planned official visit for Arkansas' matchup with Alabama on Oct. 1, opting instead to visit Auburn.

Rather than rescheduling, Lang took another trip to see the Volunteers in their win over Alabama earlier this month, all but solidifying his interest in what Josh Heupel's Tennessee program is brewing.

Though there are still two weeks until his Nov. 8 commitment date, I stick by my FutureCast prediction that he'll wind up a member of the Vols' 10th-ranked 2023 class.