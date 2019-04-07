FAYETTEVILLE -- For the first time since last year's season finale at Missouri, fans and media alike got a long look at Arkansas' football team during its annual Red-White spring game.

The Razorbacks ran 106 plays that featured a lot of 1s vs. 1s, 2s vs. 2s and 3s vs. 3s work. That allowed HawgBeat to compile a rough depth chart as the team enters summer workouts.

Here is how the depth chart looked Saturday, as well as a list of players who did not participate and have not yet arrived on campus. Each unit is followed by a position-by-position analysis.

