Arkansas received some good news Thursday afternoon when defensive back Kevin Richardson announced he had been granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA.

However, the news also means the Razorbacks' scholarship situation isn't quite settled. They currently sit at 86 scholarships, which is one more than the NCAA allows at the FBS level.

It has taken some work just to reach this point, as eight players have left the program since the end of the 2017 season:

-Will Gragg (graduate transfer)

-Cole Hedlund (graduate transfer - North Texas)

-Jake Heinrich (retired - medical)

-Korey Hernandez (transfer)

-Jack Kraus (graduated)

-Reid Miller (graduate transfer)

-Josh Paul (transfer)

-Zach Rogers (graduated)

As things currently stand, at least one more player will have to leave the program this offseason. That number would increase if Arkansas were to add a transfer.

Here is a look at all players set to be on scholarship in 2018, complete with what classification they'll be this season:

Quarterback (5)

Ty Storey - redshirt junior

Cole Kelley - redshirt sophomore

Daulton Hyatt - redshirt freshman

*John Stephen Jones - freshman

*Connor Noland - freshman

Running back (7)

Kendrick Jackson - senior

Devwah Whaley - junior

T.J. Hammonds - junior

*Rakeem Boyd- redshirt sophomore

Chase Hayden - sophomore

Maleek Barkley - redshirt freshman

Maleek Williams - redshirt freshman

Wide receiver (12)

Jared Cornelius - redshirt senior

Gary Cross - redshirt senior

Jonathan Nance - senior

Brandon Martin - redshirt junior

LaMichael Pettway - redshirt junior

Deon Stewart - redshirt junior

Jordan Jones - redshirt sophomore

Kofi Boateng - redshirt sophomore

Jarrod Barnes - sophomore/redshirt freshman (unsure if he'll receive a medical redshirt)

De'Vion Warren - sophomore

Koilan Jackson - redshirt freshman

*Michael Woods - freshman

Tight end (5)

Jeremy Patton - senior

Austin Cantrell - redshirt junior

Cheyenne O'Grady - redshirt junior

Hayden Johnson - junior

Grayson Gunter - redshirt sophomore

Offensive line (13)

Johnny Gibson - redshirt senior

Brian Wallace - redshirt senior

Hjalte Froholdt - senior

Colton Jackson - redshirt junior

Jalen Merrick - redshirt junior

Dylan Hays - redshirt sophomore

Ty Clary - sophomore

Kirby Adcock - redshirt freshman

Shane Clenin - redshirt freshman

Dalton Wagner - redshirt freshman

*Noah Gatlin - freshman

*Silas Robinson - freshman

*Ryan Winkel - freshman

Defensive line (18)

Jake Hall - redshirt senior

Deion Malone - redshirt senior

Randy Ramsey - redshirt senior

Michael Taylor II - redshirt senior

Armon Watts - redshirt senior

Jamario Bell - redshirt junior

Gabe Richardson - redshirt junior

T.J. Smith - redshirt junior

McTelvin Agim - junior

Austin Capps - junior

*Dorian Gerald- junior

Briston Guidry - redshirt sophomore

Jonathan Marshall - redshirt sophomore

David Porter - redshirt freshman

*Courtre Alexander - freshman

*Billy Ferrell - freshman

*Nick Fulwider - freshman

*Isaiah Nichols - freshman

Linebacker (10)

Dre Greenlaw - senior

De'Jon Harris - junior

Alexy Jean-Baptiste - redshirt sophomore

Giovanni LaFrance - redshirt sophomore

Dee Walker - redshirt sophomore

Kyrei Fisher - sophomore

Hayden Henry - sophomore

Derrick Munson - redshirt freshman

*Andrew Parker - freshman

*Bumper Pool - freshman

Defensive back (15)

Kevin Richardson II - sixth-year senior

Santos Ramirez - redshirt senior

Nate Dalton - redshirt junior

Ryan Pulley - redshirt junior

Britto Tutt - redshirt junior

Deon Edwards - redshirt sophomore

Micahh Smith - redshirt sophomore

Chevin Calloway - sophomore

Kamren Curl - sophomore

Montaric Brown - redshirt freshman

Jordon Curtis - redshirt freshman

Jarques McClellion - redshirt freshman

*Ladarrius Bishop - freshman

*Joseph Foucha - freshman

*Myles Mason - freshman

Specialists (1)

Blake Johnson - redshirt junior

*2018 signee