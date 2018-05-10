Updating Arkansas' scholarship distribution
Arkansas received some good news Thursday afternoon when defensive back Kevin Richardson announced he had been granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA.
However, the news also means the Razorbacks' scholarship situation isn't quite settled. They currently sit at 86 scholarships, which is one more than the NCAA allows at the FBS level.
It has taken some work just to reach this point, as eight players have left the program since the end of the 2017 season:
-Will Gragg (graduate transfer)
-Cole Hedlund (graduate transfer - North Texas)
-Jake Heinrich (retired - medical)
-Korey Hernandez (transfer)
-Jack Kraus (graduated)
-Reid Miller (graduate transfer)
-Josh Paul (transfer)
-Zach Rogers (graduated)
As things currently stand, at least one more player will have to leave the program this offseason. That number would increase if Arkansas were to add a transfer.
Here is a look at all players set to be on scholarship in 2018, complete with what classification they'll be this season:
Quarterback (5)
Ty Storey - redshirt junior
Cole Kelley - redshirt sophomore
Daulton Hyatt - redshirt freshman
*John Stephen Jones - freshman
*Connor Noland - freshman
Running back (7)
Kendrick Jackson - senior
T.J. Hammonds - junior
*Rakeem Boyd- redshirt sophomore
Maleek Barkley - redshirt freshman
Maleek Williams - redshirt freshman
Wide receiver (12)
Jared Cornelius - redshirt senior
Brandon Martin - redshirt junior
LaMichael Pettway - redshirt junior
Deon Stewart - redshirt junior
Jordan Jones - redshirt sophomore
Kofi Boateng - redshirt sophomore
Jarrod Barnes - sophomore/redshirt freshman (unsure if he'll receive a medical redshirt)
De'Vion Warren - sophomore
Koilan Jackson - redshirt freshman
*Michael Woods - freshman
Tight end (5)
Austin Cantrell - redshirt junior
Cheyenne O'Grady - redshirt junior
Grayson Gunter - redshirt sophomore
Offensive line (13)
Johnny Gibson - redshirt senior
Brian Wallace - redshirt senior
Colton Jackson - redshirt junior
Jalen Merrick - redshirt junior
Dylan Hays - redshirt sophomore
Kirby Adcock - redshirt freshman
Shane Clenin - redshirt freshman
Dalton Wagner - redshirt freshman
*Noah Gatlin - freshman
*Silas Robinson - freshman
*Ryan Winkel - freshman
Defensive line (18)
Deion Malone - redshirt senior
Randy Ramsey - redshirt senior
Michael Taylor II - redshirt senior
Jamario Bell - redshirt junior
Gabe Richardson - redshirt junior
T.J. Smith - redshirt junior
McTelvin Agim - junior
*Dorian Gerald- junior
Briston Guidry - redshirt sophomore
Jonathan Marshall - redshirt sophomore
David Porter - redshirt freshman
*Courtre Alexander - freshman
*Billy Ferrell - freshman
*Nick Fulwider - freshman
*Isaiah Nichols - freshman
Linebacker (10)
De'Jon Harris - junior
Alexy Jean-Baptiste - redshirt sophomore
Giovanni LaFrance - redshirt sophomore
Dee Walker - redshirt sophomore
Derrick Munson - redshirt freshman
*Andrew Parker - freshman
*Bumper Pool - freshman
Defensive back (15)
Kevin Richardson II - sixth-year senior
Santos Ramirez - redshirt senior
Deon Edwards - redshirt sophomore
Micahh Smith - redshirt sophomore
Montaric Brown - redshirt freshman
Jordon Curtis - redshirt freshman
Jarques McClellion - redshirt freshman
*Ladarrius Bishop - freshman
*Joseph Foucha - freshman
*Myles Mason - freshman
Specialists (1)
Blake Johnson - redshirt junior
*2018 signee