For the fourth straight year, Arkansas came up just short in the SEC Tournament final.

The Razorbacks, which won the regular-season title and are a top-10 team, gave up a goal in the 27th minute and lost to South Carolina 1-0 on Sunday.

It's the sixth time Arkansas has reached the tournament championship only to come up empty. The soccer team will now await its spot in the NCAA Tournament field, which will be announced at 3:30 p.m. CT Monday on NCAA.com.

Unfortunately, losing in SEC Tournament championship games/matches is nothing new for Arkansas since joining the conference in the early 1990s. The Razorbacks have won just four such games in 32 appearances.

The track and field and cross country programs for the men and women have combined to win numerous SEC titles, but the format is such that they aren't playing in a true championship game or match against one other team.

Similarly, the men's golf team's 1995 title came in stroke play. It wasn't until a few years ago that the golf championship was decided through match play, which pits two teams in a final match. Arkansas actually won that title earlier this year.

As you can see in the chart below, Arkansas' only other wins were in volleyball (1997), men's basketball (2000) and women's golf (2018). Here is the individual breakdown by sport...

~Volleyball: 1-7

~Men's basketball: 1-6

~Soccer: 0-6

~Baseball: 0-4

~Football: 0-3

~Men's golf: 1-0

~Women's golf: 1-0

~Women's basketball: 0-1

~Softball: 0-1