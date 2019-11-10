News More News
Updating Arkansas' SEC Championship history after soccer falls in final

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
@NWAHutch
Senior Staff Writer

For the fourth straight year, Arkansas came up just short in the SEC Tournament final.

The Razorbacks, which won the regular-season title and are a top-10 team, gave up a goal in the 27th minute and lost to South Carolina 1-0 on Sunday.

It's the sixth time Arkansas has reached the tournament championship only to come up empty. The soccer team will now await its spot in the NCAA Tournament field, which will be announced at 3:30 p.m. CT Monday on NCAA.com.

Unfortunately, losing in SEC Tournament championship games/matches is nothing new for Arkansas since joining the conference in the early 1990s. The Razorbacks have won just four such games in 32 appearances.

The track and field and cross country programs for the men and women have combined to win numerous SEC titles, but the format is such that they aren't playing in a true championship game or match against one other team.

Similarly, the men's golf team's 1995 title came in stroke play. It wasn't until a few years ago that the golf championship was decided through match play, which pits two teams in a final match. Arkansas actually won that title earlier this year.

As you can see in the chart below, Arkansas' only other wins were in volleyball (1997), men's basketball (2000) and women's golf (2018). Here is the individual breakdown by sport...

~Volleyball: 1-7

~Men's basketball: 1-6

~Soccer: 0-6

~Baseball: 0-4

~Football: 0-3

~Men's golf: 1-0

~Women's golf: 1-0

~Women's basketball: 0-1

~Softball: 0-1

Arkansas' SEC Championship Game History
Year Sport Opponent Result

1993

Soccer

Vanderbilt

L, 3-2 (2OT)

1995

Men's Basketball

Kentucky

L, 95-93 (OT)

1995

Volleyball

Florida

L, 3-0

1995

Football

Florida

L, 34-3

1996

Soccer

Florida

L, 3-2 (2OT)

1996

Volleyball

Florida

L, 3-1

1997

Volleyball

Florida

W, 3-0

1998

Baseball

Auburn

L, 7-5

1998

Volleyball

Florida

L, 3-1

1999

Men's Basketball

Kentucky

L, 76-63

1999

Baseball

Alabama

L, 9-3

1999

Softball

LSU

L, 4-3

1999

Volleyball

Florida

L, 3-1

2000

Men's Basketball

Auburn

W, 75-67

2001

Volleyball

Florida

L, 3-2

2002

Volleyball

Florida

L, 3-1

2002

Football

Georgia

L, 30-3

2003

Volleyball

Florida

L, 3-0

2006

Football

Florida

L, 38-28

2007

Men's Basketball

Florida

L, 77-56

2007

Baseball

Vanderbilt

L, 7-4

2008

Men's Basketball

Georgia

L, 66-57

2015

Men's Basketball

Kentucky

L, 78-63

2016

Soccer

Florida

L, 2-1 (OT)

2017

Men's Basketball

Kentucky

L, 82-65

2017

Baseball

LSU

L, 4-2

2017

Soccer

Texas A&M

L, 2-1

2018

Women's Golf

South Carolina

W, 3-2

2018

Soccer

LSU

L, 1-1 (4-1 PKs)

2019

Women's Basketball

Mississippi State

L, 101-70

2019

Men's Golf

Auburn

W, 3-1-1

2019

Soccer

South Carolina

L, 1-0
