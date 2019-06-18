HawgBeat's coverage of the Razorbacks' Road to Redemption in Omaha is brought to you by Arkansas Oral Surgery, which has offices located in Conway and Russellville.

Now that the 2019 baseball season is over, HawgBeat updates Arkansas’ record book…

Team Records

BATTING

At bats 1. 2,402 - 2004 2. 2,347 - 2018 3. 2,339 - 1999 **4. 2,279 - 2019** Runs 1. 589 - 1997 2. 575 - 1987 3. 543 - 1985 4. 529 - 1999 5. 498 - 1998 **6. 491 - 2019** - Most since 1999 (20 seasons) Hits 1. 740 - 1987 2. 723 - 1997 3. 705 - 1999 4. 704 - 1985 t-5. 697 - 2010 t-5. 697 - 2004 7. 695 - 2018 8. 686 - 1989 **9. 679 - 2019** Doubles 1. 172 - 1987 2. 168 - 1997 3. 153 - 1999 t-4. 142 - 1998 t-4. 142 - 1989 **t-4. 142 - 2019** - Most since 1999 (20 seasons) Home runs 1. 98 - 2018 2. 92 - 2010 **3. 88 - 2019** RBI 1. 525 - 1997 2. 498 - 1987 3. 473 - 1999 4. 470 - 1985 5. 459 - 1998 **6. 458 - 2019** - Most since 1999 (20 seasons) Walks 1. 361 - 1985 2. 355 - 1987 3. 325 - 1999 4. 324 - 2018 **5. 321 - 2019** Total bases 1. 1,198 - 1987 2. 1,189 - 1997 3. 1,133 - 1985 4. 1,125 - 2010 5. 1,124 - 1999 **6. 1,115 - 2019** - Most since 2010 (9 seasons) Strikeouts **1. 581 - 2019** - Broke previous record by 63 2. 518 - 2009 Slugging percentage 1. .561 - 1997 2. .527 - 1987 3. .517 - 1985 4. .504 - 1984 5. .496 - 1998 6. .494 - 2010 **7. .489 - 2019** - Highest since 2010 (9 seasons) PITCHING Innings pitched 1. 621 1/3 - 2004 2. 613 - 2012 3. 603 1/3 - 2018 **4. 581 1/3 - 2019** Strikeouts t-1. 619 - 2017 t-1. 619 - 2018 **3. 615 - 2019** Saves 1. 26 - 2018 2. 20 - 2011 t-3. 19 - 2013 t-3. 19 - 2006 t-5. 17 - 2012 t-5. 17 - 1989 t-7. 16 - 2009 t-7. 16 - 2004 t-7. 16 - 1987 t-10. 15 - 2015 t-10. 15 - 1995 t-10. 15 - 1990 **t-10. 15 - 2019**

Individual Records