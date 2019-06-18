Updating the Diamond Hogs' record book
Now that the 2019 baseball season is over, HawgBeat updates Arkansas’ record book…
Team Records
BATTING
At bats
1. 2,402 - 2004
2. 2,347 - 2018
3. 2,339 - 1999
**4. 2,279 - 2019**
Runs
1. 589 - 1997
2. 575 - 1987
3. 543 - 1985
4. 529 - 1999
5. 498 - 1998
**6. 491 - 2019** - Most since 1999 (20 seasons)
Hits
1. 740 - 1987
2. 723 - 1997
3. 705 - 1999
4. 704 - 1985
t-5. 697 - 2010
t-5. 697 - 2004
7. 695 - 2018
8. 686 - 1989
**9. 679 - 2019**
Doubles
1. 172 - 1987
2. 168 - 1997
3. 153 - 1999
t-4. 142 - 1998
t-4. 142 - 1989
**t-4. 142 - 2019** - Most since 1999 (20 seasons)
Home runs
1. 98 - 2018
2. 92 - 2010
**3. 88 - 2019**
RBI
1. 525 - 1997
2. 498 - 1987
3. 473 - 1999
4. 470 - 1985
5. 459 - 1998
**6. 458 - 2019** - Most since 1999 (20 seasons)
Walks
1. 361 - 1985
2. 355 - 1987
3. 325 - 1999
4. 324 - 2018
**5. 321 - 2019**
Total bases
1. 1,198 - 1987
2. 1,189 - 1997
3. 1,133 - 1985
4. 1,125 - 2010
5. 1,124 - 1999
**6. 1,115 - 2019** - Most since 2010 (9 seasons)
Strikeouts
**1. 581 - 2019** - Broke previous record by 63
2. 518 - 2009
Slugging percentage
1. .561 - 1997
2. .527 - 1987
3. .517 - 1985
4. .504 - 1984
5. .496 - 1998
6. .494 - 2010
**7. .489 - 2019** - Highest since 2010 (9 seasons)
PITCHING
Innings pitched
1. 621 1/3 - 2004
2. 613 - 2012
3. 603 1/3 - 2018
**4. 581 1/3 - 2019**
Strikeouts
t-1. 619 - 2017
t-1. 619 - 2018
**3. 615 - 2019**
Saves
1. 26 - 2018
2. 20 - 2011
t-3. 19 - 2013
t-3. 19 - 2006
t-5. 17 - 2012
t-5. 17 - 1989
t-7. 16 - 2009
t-7. 16 - 2004
t-7. 16 - 1987
t-10. 15 - 2015
t-10. 15 - 1995
t-10. 15 - 1990
**t-10. 15 - 2019**
Individual Records
BATTING
At bats (single season)
**1. Casey Martin - 283 (2019)** - Broke previous record by 2
2. Eric Cole - 281 (2018)
3. Rodney Nye - 269 (1999)
4. Dominic Fletcher - 267 (2018)
**5. Heston Kjerstad - 266 (2019)**
**6. Dominic Fletcher - 265 (2019)**
Doubles (single season)
1. Jimmy Kremers - 28 (1987)
t-2. Eric Hinske - 27 (1998)
t-2. Matt Erickson - 27 (1997)
t-2. Ralph Kraus - 27 (1986)
5. Jeff King - 26 (1985)
t-6. Andrew Wishy - 25 (2003)
t-6. Andy Skeels - 25 (1987)
**t-6. Trevor Ezell - 25 (2019)** - Most since 2003 (16 seasons)
t-9. Rodney Nye - 24 (1998)
t-9. Matt Erickson - 24 (1996)
t-9. Kelly Zane - 24 (1987)
**t-9. Dominic Fletcher - 24 (2019)**
Home runs (single season)
1. Ryan Lundquist - 24 (1997)
t-2. Brett Eibner - 22 (2010)
t-2. Danny Hamblin - 22 (2007)
t-4. Andrew Benintendi - 20 (2015)
t-4. Chad Spanberger - 20 (2017)
t-4. Rodney Nye - 20 (1999)
t-7. Andy Wilkins - 19 (2009)
t-7. Ryan Fox - 19 (2003)
9. Andy Skeels - 18 (1987)
t-10. Danny Hamblin - 17 (2006)
t-10. Michael Conner - 17 (2002)
t-10. Eric Hinske - 17 (1997)
t-10. Jeff King - 17 (1986)
t-10. Jeff King - 17 (1985)
t-10. Kevin McReynolds - 17 (1980)
**t-10. Heston Kjerstad - 17 (2019)**
Home runs (career)
1. Danny Hamblin - 57 (2004-07)
2. Ryan Lundquist - 56 (1996-99)
t-3. Brett Eibner - 42 (2008-10)
t-3. Andy Wilkins - 42 (2008-10)
t-3. Jeff King - 42 (1984-86)
6. Brian Kirby - 39 (1998-01)
7. Rodney Nye - 35 (1998-99)
7.Greg D’Alexander - 35 (1987-90)
9. Jake Dugger - 34 (2004-07)
t-10. Ryan Fox - 33 (2004-07)
t-10. Kevin McReynolds - 33 (1979-81)
**t-10. Dominic Fletcher - 33 (2017-19)** - t-5th among players with 3 or fewer seasons
Runs (single season)
1. Eric Hinske - 87 (1997)
2. Matt Erickson - 86 (1997)
3. Ryan Lundquist - 83 (1997)
4. Jason McConnell - 78 (1996)
5. Joe Jester - 76 (1999)
t-6. Dave Patterson - 72 (1986)
**t-6. Trevor Ezell - 72 (2019)** - Most since 1999 (20 seasons)
Total bases (single season)
1. Ryan Lundquist - 190 (1997)
2. Andy Skeels - 184 (1987)
3. Jeff King - 178 (1985)
4. Ralph Kraus - 168 (1986)
5. Rodney Nye - 167 (1999)
6. Andrew Benintendi - 162 (2015)
7. Collin Kuhn - 161 (2010)
8. Kevin McReynolds - 159 (1980)
9. Jim Kremers - 158 (1987)
t-10. Brett Eibner - 155 (2010)
t-10. Eric Hinske - 155 (1997)
t-10. Jeremy Jackson - 155 (1997)
**t-10. Casey Martin - 155 (2019)** - Most since 2015 (4 seasons)
Extra-base hits (single season)
1. Andy Skeels - 50 (1987)
2. Ryan Lundquist - 48 (1997)
3. Jeff King - 47 (1985)
4. Ralph Kraus - 46 (1986)
t-5. Jim Kremers - 42 (1987)
t-5. Jeff King - 42 (1986)
**7. Casey Martin - 40 (2019)** - Most since 1997 (22 seasons)
Strikeouts (single season)
**1. Casey Martin - 79 (2019)** - Broke previous record by 6
2. Brian Kirby - 73 (1999)
3. Danny Hamblin - 69 (2007)
**4. Christian Franklin - 66 (2019)**
t-5. Zack Cox - 65 (2009)
**t-5. Heston Kjerstad - 65 (2019)**
Strikeouts (by a freshman)
1. Christian Franklin - 66 (2019)** - Broke previous record by 1
2. Zack Cox - 65 (2009)
Sacrifice flies (single season)
1. Greg D’Alexander - 12 (1989)
2. Eric Hinske - 9 (1997)
t-3. Brian Anderson - 8 (2014)
t-3. Jack Welsh - 8 (1999)
**t-3. Jacob Nesbit - 8 (2019)** - Most since 2014 (5 seasons)
Sacrifice flies (by a freshman)
**1. Jacob Nesbit - 8 (2019)** - Broke previous record by 1
t-2. Heston Kjerstad - 7 (2018)
t-2. Kyle Harris - 7 (1992)
t-2. Kevin McReynolds - 7 (1979)
Sacrifice flies (career)
1. Greg D’Alexander - 20 (1987-90)
2. Jeff King - 18 (1984-86)
3. Danny Hamblin - 16 (2004-07)
t-4. Kenderick Moore - 15 (1992-96)
t-4. Allen Williams - 15 (1991-94)
t-6. Jack Welsh - 13 (1997-00)
t-6. Troy Eklund - 13 (1986-89)
t-8. Luke Bonfield - 12 (2015-18)
t-8. Dominic Ficociello - 12 (2011-13)
t-8. Scott Hode - 12 (2002-05)
t-8. Eric Hinske - 12 (1996-98)
t-8. Kyle Harris - 12 (1992-94)
**t-8. Dominic Fletcher - 12 (2017-19)** - t-2nd among players with 3 or fewer seasons
Hit by pitch (career)
1. Collin Kuhn - 53 (2009-11)
2. Jack Welsh - 52 (1997-00)
3. Ryan Lundquist - 48 (1996-99)
t-4. Kenderick Moore - 34 (1992-96)
t-4. Michael Bernal - 34 (2014-16)
6. Joe Jester - 33 (1997-99)
7. Brady Toops - 32 (2002-04)
t-8. Carson Shaddy - 30 (2015-18)
t-8. Brian Anderson - 30 (2012-14)
**t-8. Heston Kjerstad - 30 (2018-19)**
PITCHING
Victories (single season)
1. Blaine Knight - 14 (2018)
t-2. Steve Krueger - 13 (1980)
t-2. Rich Erwin - 13 (1979)
**4. Isaiah Campbell - 12 (2019)**
Saves (single season)
1. Matt Cronin - 14 (2018)
2. Colby Suggs - 13 (2013)
t-3. Phillip Stidham - 12 (1989)
t-3. Tim Deitz - 12 (1985)
**t-3. Matt Cronin - 12 (2019)**
Saves (career)
1. Phillip Stidham - 33 (1989-91)
**2. Matt Cronin - 27 (2017-19)** - 12 more than No. 3 (Barrett Astin/Bill Bakewell)
Games started (single season)
1. DJ Baxendale - 20 (2012)
t-2. Blaine Knight - 19 (2018)
t-2. Charley Boyce - 19 (2004)
t-2. Clint Brannon - 19 (2004)
**t-2. Connor Noland - 19 (2019)**
t-6. Keaton McKinney - 18 (2015)
t-6. Nick Schmidt - 18 (2007)
t-6. Duke Welker - 18 (2007)
t-6. John Cebuhar - 18 (1987)
t-6. Kevin Campbell - 18 (1985)
t-6. Fred Farwell - 18 (1985)
**t-6. Isaiah Campbell - 18 (2019)**
Games started (by a freshman)
**1. Connor Noland - 19 (2019)** - Broke previous record by 1
2. Keaton McKinney - 18 (2015)
Innings pitched (single season)
t-1. Nick Schmidt - 124 (2007)
t-1. Rich Erwin - 124 (1979)
3. Charley Boyce - 122 1/3 (2005)
4. David Walling - 121 1/3 (1999)
5. Fred Farwell - 120 2/3 (1985)
**6. Isaiah Campbell - 118 1/3 (2019)** - Most since 2007 (12 seasons)
Strikeouts (single season)
1. David Walling - 155 (1999)
2. Nick Schmidt - 145 (2006)
t-3. Jess Todd - 128 (2007)
t-3. David Walling - 128 (1998)
**5. Isaiah Campbell - 125 (2019)** - Most since 2007 (12 seasons)
Strikeouts (career)
1. Nick Schmidt - 345 (2005-07)
2. Matt Carnes - 301 (1995-97)
3. David Walling - 283 (1998-99)
4. Scott Tabor - 261 (1979-82)
5. Blaine Knight - 244 (2016-18)
6. Charley Boyce - 229 (2003-06)
7. Gerald Hannah - 225 (1971-74)
**8. Isaiah Campbell - 224 (2016-19)**