I've rewatched the Razorbacks' loss last night to San Jose State and had time to soak in the situation, the chatter and the emotions. This is my brain-dump on how this happened and what comes next.

Lack of talent is not a veritable excuse this time

I've noticed some of the more pro-Morris fans defending this loss by pointing fingers back at the previous regime, and while there is no doubt blame that can be tossed in that direction for the lows this program has been brought to, you can't pin this loss on insufficient talent.

The only things you can pin this one on are hubris, mistakes and bad coaching decisions--period. Arkansas had, by all accounts, more talent all over the field than San Jose State last night. Take that excuse and put it in your pocket for the weeks to come, but it doesn't belong in this argument.

The Razorbacks had way too much confidence after their win over Colorado State. To me, it's not about how they celebrated the win--I support celebrating victories. The problem is the Club Dub attitude continuing past last Saturday night. The focus should've been re-dialed in to getting better and despite the talk from the coordinators last Monday about correcting mistakes, it doesn't appear that actually happened.