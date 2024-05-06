Each of Brown's five touchdown catches came in separate games, with the final coming in the Boca Raton Bowl over Syracuse on Dec. 21, 2023.

A 6-foot-0, 195-pound North Carolina native, Brown caught 27 passes for 435 yards and five touchdowns for the Bulls last season. His most productive game came against Western Kentucky, when he totaled 95 receiving yards and a touchdown on three catches.

Head coach Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks have landed a transfer wide receiver, as South Florida's Khafre Brown announced his commitment to the Hogs on Monday.

Ranked as a four-star prospect out of high school, Brown originally chose the North Carolina Tar Heels over offers from programs like Tennessee, Alabama, Duke, Florida State, Michigan, Ohio State and others.

During his freshman campaign at North Carolina, Brown was spectacular with 15 catches for 337 yards (22.5 yards per catch) and two touchdowns. After suffering a lower body injury during the offseason leading into his sophomore year, Brown was never able to fully recover and only played 78 snaps during the 2021-22 season.

The speedster took his talents to the transfer portal and ended up at USF, where he's combined for 496 yards and five touchdowns on 31 catches in two seasons.

According to Pro Football Focus, Brown totaled 431 snaps in 2023-24 and finished with an overall offensive grade of 63.0 — incuding a pass grade of 66.3.

Following Brown's commitment, the Razorbacks now sit with 81 scholarship players on their projected roster.