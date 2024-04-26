Utah State LB Anthony Switzer commits to Arkansas
Head coach Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks have earned another commitment from the transfer portal, as Utah State linebacker-safety hybrid Anthony Switzer made his pledge to the Hogs on Friday.
A 6-foot, 210-pound Augusta, Arkansas, native, Switzer played three seasons at Arkansas State before transferring to Utah State for the 2023-24 season. In 12 games with the Aggies, Switzer totaled 84 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception.
Switzer made his commitment announcement on X (formerly Twitter) following a visit to Fayetteville earlier this week.
According to Pro Football Focus, Switzer played a total of 770 snaps for Utah State last season. He finished his campaign with a defensive grade of 66.5, a run defense grade of 56.3, a tackling grade of 59.5, a pass-rush grade of 70.7 and a coverage grade of 79.2.
During his three years in Jonesboro, Switzer racked up 91 total tackles, four tackles for loss and an interception.
Following Switzer's commitment, Arkansas now sits with 78 projected scholarship players on its roster.