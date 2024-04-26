Head coach Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks have earned another commitment from the transfer portal, as Utah State linebacker-safety hybrid Anthony Switzer made his pledge to the Hogs on Friday.

A 6-foot, 210-pound Augusta, Arkansas, native, Switzer played three seasons at Arkansas State before transferring to Utah State for the 2023-24 season. In 12 games with the Aggies, Switzer totaled 84 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception.

Switzer made his commitment announcement on X (formerly Twitter) following a visit to Fayetteville earlier this week.