Four weeks into the season, Arkansas fans have a pretty good idea of what freshmen Connor Noland and Patrick Wicklander bring to the table.

Had it not been for the crazy wind over the weekend, Noland - a right-hander from Greenwood, Ark. - would likely have a sub-3.00 ERA and his first collegiate victory. Wicklander - a left-hander from San Jose, Calif. - has won his last two starts and is holding opponents to a .150 batting average.

Both pitchers will probably be important pieces of Arkansas’ starting rotation or bullpen the rest of the season. However, head coach Dave Van Horn has also given six other freshmen a combined 12 2/3 innings spread across 16 appearances.

They are expected to get a bulk of the innings Wednesday against Western Illinois following starter Marshall Denton, so here is a look at how each of them have performed and what Van Horn thinks of them, as told to the Swatter’s Club this Monday…

(Listed in alphabetical order)

Jacob Burton

Stats: 5 app., 6.75 ERA, 5 1/3 IP, 7 H, 4 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 4 K, 1 HBP, .318 opp. avg.

Of the other six freshman pitchers, Burton has probably had his name in the news the most and it stems from an incident in his outing Saturday against Louisiana Tech. On his first pitch after giving up a three-run home run that put the Bulldogs up 12-7 in the ninth inning, he hit the batter in the helmet and was immediately ejected.