FAYETTEVILLE — Casey Opitz should be available to play for Arkansas this weekend, head coach Dave Van Horn said Thursday morning.

The preseason All-SEC catcher had to leave Sunday’s game following a scary collision with Southeast Missouri State’s first baseman in the third inning, but he didn’t sustain any serious injuries.

Van Horn told reporters afterward that he cleared concussion protocol and didn’t have any structural damage, despite having a sore wrist. Four days later, he said Opitz is just dealing with soreness.

“He had a sore neck, to be honest with you,” Van Horn said. “Kind of like being in a car wreck, you might not know what all is bothering you for a couple of days. That was kind of the situation. Really kind of stiff and sore Monday, Tuesday and then a lot better yesterday.”

Assuming he’s able to be a full participant in Thursday’s practice, Opitz will be in the lineup for Friday’s series opener against Murray State. If he’s still limited, though, Van Horn said he wouldn’t play in Game 1.

“Going into Wednesday's practice, we weren't sure if he was going to be available for Game 1 or not,” Van Horn said. “He didn't do the defensive drills yesterday, but he did hit. He hit early and he hit in the hitting groups later in the day. I was told that he was a lot better. He told me he was a lot better.”

One of the Razorbacks’ four team captains, Opitz is an unquestioned leader on the team and invaluable for the pitching staff behind the plate. He is also off to a hot start at the plate, hitting a team-high .381 with three doubles and an RBI.

If he’s unavailable at any point, Arkansas’ backup catcher is freshman Dylan Leach. Junior college transfer Charlie Welch, who hit a monstrous home run as a designated hitter in Game 2 of the SEMO series, is another option.

“Leach just throws a little better, so that's what we've seen from our workouts for the most part,” Van Horn said. “Feel good about having a couple guys who can help Casey out throughout the season and give us some innings."

The series with Murray State is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. CT Friday, followed by a 1 p.m. CT first pitch Saturday and Sunday. All three games will be streamed on SEC Network-Plus, meaning they can be watched online on ESPN3.com or on the ESPN app.