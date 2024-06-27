"We have a few players who would obviously be big-time portal guys if they got in. But I think they like what’s going on here and they like their development and you know when you really think about it, it’s about getting better every day and making your money in the draft."

"I don’t feel like guys want to leave here, honestly," Van Horn said Wednesday. "We’ve got a lot going around here that helps kids get better. We treat them right. You know when you probably need to go. But I feel real good about the guys that are coming back and the guys leaving were kind of expected. So you know things can change here and there.

At one point, Arkansas was one of just eight Division I baseball programs to not have a player enter the transfer portal this offseason. While the Razorbacks have had two players hit the portal since then, that's all it's been, and head coach Dave Van Horn said it's because players want to be in Fayetteville.

The first Diamond Hog to hit the portal was outfielder Hunter Grimes, who did not see the field during the 2024 season. Grimes will likely have to get a waiver from the NCAA for an extra year of eligibility or go down to a lower level of college baseball, such as Division II, III or junior college ball.

Arkansas' second player intending to transfer — and as of now the only other portal entry — was sophomore slugger Jayson Jones, who hit for a .194 average with four home runs and 17 runs batted in across 72 at bats in 23 total games with 19 starts during the 2024 season.

Jones and Grimes have yet to publicly announce a new destination, and no other Arkansas player has publicly announced intentions to enter the transfer portal.

With an incoming freshman class of 17 signees — some of which will be drafted and sign with a Major League Baseball squad — and a quality transfer class that currently features eight commitments, roster management is definitely something Van Horn and his staff are constantly working on.

"Teams have been able to go through a little free agency in the summer and fill in some spots," Van Horn said. "Obviously once the season starts or school starts that is what it is. You can’t dip into the minor leagues. But you have this window right now where you can fill in. It’s not apples to apples because there are some teams that have a lot more NIL money to dish out than other teams. Frankly, those teams that have it, they’re doing very well. We have to deal with that.

"But we want to bring in the player that it’s not all about the money. Yeah it would be nice to pluck one here or there. But we’ve got to get the right ones and frankly you have a budget. It is what it is. I think we’ve done a good job navigating and getting better and figuring out how to handle it. You know, you have to almost over-recruit some of these older guys that are in the portal if you’re getting some guys that are draft eligible because basically they might say one thing but realistically if somebody offers them they’re probably going to sign."

With the college baseball season finally ending Monday night with Tennessee hoisting the national championship trophy following a College World Series final win over Texas A&M, the transfer portal is only really about to heat up.

"Well, we’re still pretty active (in the portal), honestly, but I can’t put a number on it because there’s getting ready to be a lot more movement," Van Horn said. "You’re going to see some movement from a couple teams in Texas, and some of them might jump from one team to the other. Or, maybe this is their time to get out and do something else.

"There will be some big names, but you’re talking a lot of money for some of these kids that are going to be out, and I mean a lot (of money). I don’t think people realize what’s going on in the NIL scene in college baseball when you’re talking two, three, $450,000 to get a player. Again, there’s some that can do it a lot, some that can do it a little. It’s never over because of that draft that should have been last week, or the week before, which would have been nice. Because it affects everybody. It trickles down all the way to the incoming high school senior that’s coming to school."

The Texas teams Van Horn referred to are Texas A&M and Texas, which are caught in a bit of a controversy following Jim Schlossnagle's exit from the Aggies to take the head coach job with the Longhorns. Wednesday featured a mass-exodus of Texas A&M stars to the transfer portal, including slugger Jace LaViolette and SEC Freshman of the Year Gavin Grahovac.

While there is time to still grab some big-time names out of the portal, it's really difficult to truly have a clear picture for the roster until the MLB Draft (July 14-16) is over. The inconvenient timing of the draft makes it much more difficult for college coaches.

"Just excited for the draft to get here, and then we can finish our roster, because right now it’s all about roster and numbers," Van Horn said. "Being fair to everybody. Being fair to the new guys coming in, and returners and even the guys that are transferring in. Bringing in guys, and some of our guys don’t sign, it becomes a problem. I like where we’re at right now. If they show up, we’ve got more than a few really great players that are going to elevate us."

As is the case in the current landscape of college athletics, NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) money is playing a huge factor in getting baseball players to make it to campus.

"It has kept some kids from signing pro contracts," Van Horn said. "It has helped kids make that decision, 'Well I know that I can make more money signing pro, but I am going to sign pro anyway, I know I am going to, but I want to go to college first,’ two or three years depending on if they are draft eligible after there sophomore year.

"So it is worth it to them to come develop here instead of sitting in (Class) A ball, rookie ball, hanging out and not being super happy when they could be here and probably get a lot more attention, strength and conditioning, individual coaching by their positions in a real structured atmosphere. I think a lot of parents like that as well."

Van Horn and his staff will continue to build up the 2025 roster, and HawgBeat provides unmatched coverage of all the movement, so stay tuned to The Trough premium message board.