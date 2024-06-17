Arkansas outfielder Jayson Jones enters transfer portal
The Arkansas baseball team has lost another player to the transfer portal, as Razorback outfielder Jayson Jones is exiting the program, according to D1Baseball's transfer database on Monday.
A 6-foot-2, 215-pound sophomore, Jones is looking for greener pastures after playing in 23 games during the 2024 season. Jones slashed .194/.301/.403 with three doubles, four home runs and 17 RBIs in 72 at-bats.
As a freshman in 2023, Jones played in 20 games and hit for a .196 batting average with time spent in the infield and outfield.
Jones is the second Razorback player to enter the transfer portal following the conclusion of the season, as outfielder Hunter Grimes entered the portal on Friday.
Before becoming a Diamond Hog, Jones was ranked a perfect 10 on Perfect Game's grading scale and finished as the No. 35 overall prospect in the class of 2022.
Head coach Dave Van Horn and the Razorbacks have already received three transfer portal commitments over the offseason in BYU two-way prospect Kuhio Aloy, Florida Gulf Coast outfielder Charles Davalan and Milwaukee outfielder Carson Hansen.
Arkansas has also picked up multiple JUCO commitments such as Florida Southwestern State outfielder Justin Thomas, New Mexico J.C. infielder Brent Iredale, Coffeyville C.C. infielder Carson Schrack, Crowder C.C outfielder Kolton Reynolds and Seward County C.C. infielder Trenton Rowan.
