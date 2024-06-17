The Arkansas baseball team has lost another player to the transfer portal, as Razorback outfielder Jayson Jones is exiting the program, according to D1Baseball's transfer database on Monday.

A 6-foot-2, 215-pound sophomore, Jones is looking for greener pastures after playing in 23 games during the 2024 season. Jones slashed .194/.301/.403 with three doubles, four home runs and 17 RBIs in 72 at-bats.

As a freshman in 2023, Jones played in 20 games and hit for a .196 batting average with time spent in the infield and outfield.

Jones is the second Razorback player to enter the transfer portal following the conclusion of the season, as outfielder Hunter Grimes entered the portal on Friday.