From the left side of the plate, Hansen walked in 27 at-bats and struck out 42 times. According to D1Baseball, Hansen accumulated a 17.5% K rate and a 11.3% BB rate. He also stole seven bases.

A 6-foot-2, 220-pound soon-to-be junior, Hansen finished the 2024 season as a member of the Horizon All-League First Team after slashing .315/.404/604 with an OPS of 1.008. He ended his season tied for seventh nationally in doubles (25) and also racked up 11 home runs and 63 RBIs.

The Arkansas baseball team has added its third transfer portal addition of the offseason, as Milwaukee outfielder Carson Hansen announced his commitment to the Razorbacks on Sunday.

Head coach Dave Van Horn and the Razorbacks are currently projected to lose outfielders Peyton Holt, Ty Wilmsmeyer and Kendall Diggs, so Hansen helps fill a major need after primarily playing in right field last season, where he committed three errors for a .961 fielding percentage.

"We’ve lost our complete outfield again," Van Horn said on June 2. "They’ll all be gone. Going to lose your second baseman. I don’t think the first baseman will be back. Starting catcher’s gone. Starting third baseman graduates."

According to 64analytics, Hansen is ranked as the 214th best player in the transfer portal. His highlight season performance came against Wright State, when he finished 5-for-6 (.833) at the plate with three RBIs and three doubles.

As a freshman in 2023, Hansen hit for a .298 batting average in 57 at-bats. He totaled 17 hits, a double, a triple and 11 RBIs.

Arkansas has already received two commitments in the transfer portal in BYU two-way player Kuhio Aloy and Florida Gulf Coast outfielder Charles Davalan, but Razorbacks will still be busy adding more prospects over the coming weeks.