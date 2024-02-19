It didn't go exactly as head coach Dave Van Horn drew it up, as freshman lefty Colin Fisher provided the best start of the series in a 4-0 win on Monday, while All-American ace Hagen Smith threw 42 pitches in his one inning of work during the 6-4 win Friday.

FAYETTEVILLE — Aside from a 7-3 loss on Sunday to James Madison, it was an otherwise successful weekend for the No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1), as they took three out of four games to open the season against the Dukes at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Across the four-game series, the Razorbacks left 33 runners on base at the plate. Saturday's 15-5 run-rule win in eight innings was a solid offensive showing, but the other three games left much to be desired on offense.

"We’ve got to start picking up some runs when we have an opportunity, and a lot of times it’s with two outs," Van Horn said after Monday's win. "That’s how you build up a lead or catch up. But yeah, just good win. It’s a big difference between winning three out of four and winning 2-2 in an opening series like this."

Shutting out the Dukes in a 4-0 win Monday was actually a big win for the Hogs, who would've been off to a bad start metrics-wise if they lost two at home to James Madison.

The Razorbacks had 40 hits, 28 runs scored, 11 doubles, four home runs and three stolen bases on Opening Weekend. Arkansas did have some mental errors, as runners made mistakes on the basepath and the team made three errors in the field.

"We’ve got to do a better job running the bases," Van Horn said Monday. "And it comes and goes throughout the season, but we’ve got to drive in some runs."

Last season, the Razorbacks began their season at the College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and they won two of three games against Texas and Oklahoma State with a loss to TCU in the middle. Beginning the year inside the friendly confines of Baum-Walker Stadium was beneficial, but some players still need to adjust.

"I think we’ve learned a lot about our team," Van Horn said. "You kind of find out about the individual and maybe their mindset in a game compared to maybe a scrimmage and it’s loose. Now you have people in the stands.

"I really don’t want to make too many comments publicly, but there’s some guys that they need to relax a little bit and just play the game. Take practice to the game, workout to the game. It’s just a game. Change your mindset a little bit. I think when that happens, we’ll see some guys elevate."

Opening weekend was an overall success for a majority of the Diamond Hogs' roster. Junior right field Kendall Diggs leads the team with six hits, Missouri transfer centerfielder Ty Wilmsmeyer has a team-best five RBIs (all on Saturday) and Texas Tech transfer catcher Hudson White hit four doubles on the weekend.

Another transfer from Texas Tech is left-handed pitcher Mason Molina, who struck out nine batters in his start Sunday. Veteran right-hander Will McEntire made appearances Friday and Monday, and he is tied with Molina for a team-best nine strikeouts after four games.

Smith's start on Friday saw him give up three earned runs on one swing to JMU star outfielder Fenwick Trimble. The junior lefty issued two walks, struck out two and he also hit a batter in the only inning he pitched. Despite the tough outing, Van Horn has all the confidence in the world in his star pitcher for Friday's showdown against Oregon State.

"My conversations with Hagen are “Hey, look forward to watching you pitch Friday night,'" Van Horn said Monday. "I ask him how his dog is doing. I don’t talk about pitching with Hagen. Hagen knows how to pitch. He’s fine. I’m not worried about it."

The 2nd-ranked Razorbacks will take on the 7th-ranked Beavers on Friday at Globe Life Field in Arlington as part of the Kubota College Baseball Series. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. CT and the game is available to stream by purchasing a FloSports subscription.