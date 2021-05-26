Van Horn provides update on Slavens' injury

HawgBeat's coverage of the Diamond Hogs' Road to Omaha is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers , which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.

It doesn’t sound like the injury that forced Brady Slavens to leave Wednesday’s game was season ending, but its exact extent is not yet known, head coach Dave Van Horn said.

The slugger appeared to twist his ankle when his right foot slid off the first base bag as he tried to beat out an infield single in the second inning. He immediately fell to the ground in pain and was eventually helped off the field by trainers.

Van Horn didn’t provide many details when speaking to the media afterward, but said it was “probably” not broken and there is “some opportunity” for him to return.

“At first, it didn't look good obviously…but I think the pain went away a little bit,” Van Horn said. “He did come back (in the dugout). He's got a boot on his foot right now, just keeping an eye on it, but I don't know exactly what's going on there.”

Slavens was shown in the dugout several times during the SEC Network’s broadcast of Arkansas’ 11-2 win over Georgia.

It’s also worth noting that when he left the field, he did put some weight on the leg.

“I know he had two guys carrying him a little bit, but for him to apply even a little pressure on there, it was very good to see,” teammate Cullen Smith said. “They put that replay on the big board and I was like, ‘Oh, that is not good.’ Hopefully it's just a sprain instead of a break.”

Smith added that the team got an encouraging update from team trainer Corey Wood, who said Slavens was going to be alright and has a lot of ice in his future.

Slavens shared on Twitter that it was a "minor setback" and that he would be okay.