FAYETTEVILLE — Fairly or not, Connor Vanover has been the subject of much criticism throughout Arkansas’ struggles since the start of SEC play, especially after missing the potential game-winner at Oklahoma State.

The 7-foot-3 Little Rock native responded with one of his best all-around performances of the season Tuesday night, finishing with 13 points, 8 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 assists and 2 steals in the Razorbacks’ 61-45 win over Mississippi State.

Even with a stat-stuffing line, though, head coach Eric Musselman said the box score doesn’t fully illustrate just how well Vanover played.

“What he did is not going to show up (in the box score), the impact he had in our traps,” Musselman said. “Because really, he’s the key to our traps. He was phenomenal.”