Veteran pair to represent Arkansas at SEC Media Days

Arkansas has chosen a pair of veteran leaders as its player representatives for SEC Media Days next week.

Offensive lineman Myron Cunningham and linebacker Grant Morgan will travel to Hoover, Ala., with head coach Sam Pittman for the Razorbacks' turn in front of the media Thursday.

It will be the first SEC Media Days experience for all three of them, as last year's event was canceled because of the pandemic, delaying Pittman's debut to 2021.

Both players will be sixth-year seniors who took advantage of the NCAA's eligibility relief that allowed them to return to school for an extra year. It will be Cunningham's third year at Arkansas, as he was a JUCO transfer, while Morgan has spent his entire career with the Razorbacks.

Last season, Cunningham - who actually began his career at FCS Western Illinois - played every offensive snap of the season as Arkansas' starting left tackle and earned a 66.2 grade from Pro Football Focus. He likely could have been taken in this year's NFL Draft, but chose to come back and try to improve his stock.

A former two-star recruit who chose to walk-on at Arkansas, Morgan got his first chance to be a starter in 2020 and it couldn't have gone better. Despite missing time with an injury, he finished third in the country with 111 tackles and posted a 73.4 PFF grade. That earned him first-team All-SEC and second-team All-America honors.