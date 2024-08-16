Watch video of Arkansas center Addison Nichols and defensive back Larry Worth III meeting with reporters after Day 15 of fall camp in Fayetteville. Nichols transferred in from Tennessee prior to the spring, while Worth joined the program in the summer as a transfer from Jacksonville State.

