ago football Edit

VIDEO: Anton Juncaj, Stephen Dix Jr. press conference

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Publisher
@ChoateMason

Watch video of Arkansas defensive end Anton Juncaj and linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. meeting with reporters after Monday's practice in Fayetteville. Monday marked the first day of classes for UA students.

Juncaj is entering his senior season as a transfer from Albany, while Dix is a redshirt senior transfer from Marshall.

Check out our homepage for more coverage of the Hogs' preseason preparation for the season opener against UAPB on Thursday, Aug. 29.

