VIDEO: Arkansas players practice at NCAA Tournament

Watch footage of the 10-seed Arkansas Razorbacks as they prepare for the first round of the NCAA Tournament against the 7-seed Kansas Jayhawks.
Visit our homepage for complete coverage of Arkansas basketball.
Watch footage of the 10-seed Arkansas Razorbacks as they prepare for the first round of the NCAA Tournament against the 7-seed Kansas Jayhawks.
Visit our homepage for complete coverage of Arkansas basketball.
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman press conference for spring practices.
Arkansas redshirt freshman offensive lineman Kobe Branham will miss the remainder of the spring.
D.J. Wagner is ready to redeem himself in this year's NCAA Tournament.
Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn and players postgame press conferences after the win over Oral Roberts.
HawgBeat provides a recap from Arkansas baseball's win over Oral Roberts on Wednesday.
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman press conference for spring practices.
Arkansas redshirt freshman offensive lineman Kobe Branham will miss the remainder of the spring.
D.J. Wagner is ready to redeem himself in this year's NCAA Tournament.