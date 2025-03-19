Advertisement
Published Mar 19, 2025
VIDEO: Arkansas players practice at NCAA Tournament
Daniel Fair  •  HawgBeat
Staff Writer
@DanFair88

Watch footage of the 10-seed Arkansas Razorbacks as they prepare for the first round of the NCAA Tournament against the 7-seed Kansas Jayhawks.

