Arkansas WR Isaac TeSlaa, CB Doneiko Slaughter, RG Joshua Braun and LB Stephen Dix Jr. preview press conference ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CT and the game will be streamed on SEC Network+. Check out our homepage for more coverage of the Hogs.