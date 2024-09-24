VIDEO: Arkansas players press conference - Texas A&M week

in other news
Arkansas' PFF grades, snap counts vs. Auburn 2024 - Defense
HawgBeat reveals the Pro Football Focus grades for Arkansas' defense against Auburn.
Arkansas' PFF grades, snap counts vs. Auburn 2024 - Offense
HawgBeat reveals the Pro Football Focus grades for Arkansas' offense against Auburn.
Arkansas recracks ESPN FPI Top 25 after Auburn win
Find out where Arkansas ranks in the ESPN Football Power Index following its win over Auburn.
Travis Williams dials up near-perfect defense in homecoming
Travis Williams dialed up a gem of a defensive performance in his return to the Plains as Arkansas defensive coordinator
Pittman after win at Auburn: 'Just felt like we could come in here and win'
Sam Pittman exuded confidence in his team following a hard-fought 24-14 road win at Auburn.
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green, left guard E'Marion Harris, defensive tackle Cam Ball and linebacker Stephen Dix Jr. preview press conference ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on ESPN. Check out our homepage for more coverage of the Hogs.