VIDEO: Calipari, players postgame - Arkansas 76, Lipscomb 60

VIDEO: Chuck Martin previews Arkansas vs. Lipscomb
Arkansas assistant coach Chuck Martin preview press conference ahead of the Razorbacks' game against Lipscomb.
Arkansas bowl game projections with three games remaining
Find out which bowl games Arkansas is projected to play in with three games left in the season.
Arkansas basketball player profile: DJ Wagner
HawgBeat continues our series of player profiles, this time looking at guard DJ Wagner.
Commitment date set for five-star Meleek Thomas
A date has been set for five-star guard Meleek Thomas to announce which of his final three schools he will choose.
BetSaracen: Arkansas Basketball Season Specials, Prop Plays
Check out the BetSaracen odds for Arkansas basketball 2024-25 specials and prop plays.
Watch video of Arkansas head coach John Calipari's postgame press conference, plus Zvonimir Ivisic and Johnell Davis postgame press conference after the 76-60 win over Lipscomb on Wednesday night at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.
Visit our homepage for more coverage of the Hoop Hogs following the team's season-opener.
