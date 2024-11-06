Advertisement

Published Nov 6, 2024
VIDEO: Calipari, players postgame - Arkansas 76, Lipscomb 60
Mason Choate  •  HawgBeat
@ChoateMason

Watch video of Arkansas head coach John Calipari's postgame press conference, plus Zvonimir Ivisic and Johnell Davis postgame press conference after the 76-60 win over Lipscomb on Wednesday night at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

Visit our homepage for more coverage of the Hoop Hogs following the team's season-opener.

