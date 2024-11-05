Advertisement

Published Nov 5, 2024
VIDEO: Chuck Martin previews Arkansas vs. Lipscomb
Mason Choate  •  HawgBeat
Publisher
Watch video of Arkansas men's basketball assistant coach Chuck Martin's press conference with media members to preview the Razorbacks' season-opener against Lipscomb.

Tipoff against the Bisons is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. The game will be streamed live on SEC Network Plus.

