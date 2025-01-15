Advertisement
Published Jan 15, 2025
VIDEO: Dave Van Horn previews start of preseason practice
circle avatar
Riley McFerran  •  HawgBeat
Managing Editor
Twitter
@RileyMcFerran

Arkansas baseball head coach Dave Van Horn gives a preview of the start of preseason practice, which is set to begin Jan. 24.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**