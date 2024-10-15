Advertisement

Arkansas basketball ranked No. 16 in preseason AP poll

Arkansas basketball ranked No. 16 in preseason AP poll

Arkansas basketball checked in at No. 16 in the AP Preseason Top 25 on Monday.

 • Daniel Fair
GALLERY: Arkansas basketball Tip-Off Tour in Pine Bluff, Hot Springs

GALLERY: Arkansas basketball Tip-Off Tour in Pine Bluff, Hot Springs

Check out photos from Arkansas basketball's Tip-Off Tour in Pine Bluff and Hot Springs.

 • Daniel Fair
WATCH: John Calipari, players speak after Tip-Off Tour

WATCH: John Calipari, players speak after Tip-Off Tour

Hear from John Calipari, Trevon Brazile and Karter Knox after the TIp-Off Tour stops in Hot Springs and Pine Bluff.

 • Daniel Fair
Update on Arkansas' brewing first base position battle

Update on Arkansas' brewing first base position battle

Who are the main candidates battling for Arkansas baseball's starting first base position?

 • Riley McFerran
Trevon Brazile confident, adjusted with new-look Razorbacks

Trevon Brazile confident, adjusted with new-look Razorbacks

Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile is more confident heading into the 2024-25 season.

 • Daniel Fair

Published Oct 15, 2024
VIDEO: John Calipari at SEC Media Day
Mason Choate  •  HawgBeat
@ChoateMason

Hear from Arkansas basketball head coach John Calipari at SEC Basketball Media Day on Tuesday in Birmingham, Alabama.

ALSO READ: What John Calipari said at SEC Media Day

