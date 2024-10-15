VIDEO: John Calipari at SEC Media Day

in other news
Arkansas basketball ranked No. 16 in preseason AP poll
Arkansas basketball checked in at No. 16 in the AP Preseason Top 25 on Monday.
GALLERY: Arkansas basketball Tip-Off Tour in Pine Bluff, Hot Springs
Check out photos from Arkansas basketball's Tip-Off Tour in Pine Bluff and Hot Springs.
WATCH: John Calipari, players speak after Tip-Off Tour
Hear from John Calipari, Trevon Brazile and Karter Knox after the TIp-Off Tour stops in Hot Springs and Pine Bluff.
Update on Arkansas' brewing first base position battle
Who are the main candidates battling for Arkansas baseball's starting first base position?
Trevon Brazile confident, adjusted with new-look Razorbacks
Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile is more confident heading into the 2024-25 season.
Hear from Arkansas basketball head coach John Calipari at SEC Basketball Media Day on Tuesday in Birmingham, Alabama.
