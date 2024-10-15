What LSU head coach Brian Kelly said about Arkansas

Arkansas football continues its 2024 season against No. 8 LSU in just four days at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, and Tigers head coach Brian Kelly spoke to the media Monday to preview the matchup.

LSU opened its season with a 27-20 neutral-site loss to USC before picking up a 44-21 win vs. Nicholls in Week 2. The Tigers then ran off three straight victories against South Carolina, UCLA and South Alabama before picking up last week's home win versus then-No. 9 Ole Miss, 29-26 (OT).

A former club team linebacker at Assumption University with 41 years of coaching experience, Kelly once led Notre Dame to the BCS National Championship Game (2013) and also made College Football Playoff appearances with the Irish in 2018 and 2020.

Under Kelly, LSU has racked up a 25-8 (14-4 SEC) overall record with back-to-back 10-win campaigns (2022-23) and two bowl game victories.

This will mark the 70th meeting between the two teams, as LSU leads the series 44-23-2. LSU has won the last two matchups between the two programs, with the latest Arkansas victory coming in 2021, 16-13. Every single bout between the Razorbacks and Tigers during the Sam Pittman era has been decided by exactly three points.

Here's everything Kelly had to say about head coach Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks: