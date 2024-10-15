What LSU head coach Brian Kelly said about Arkansas

in other news
Update on Arkansas' brewing first base position battle
Who are the main candidates battling for Arkansas baseball's starting first base position?
Trevon Brazile confident, adjusted with new-look Razorbacks
Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile is more confident heading into the 2024-25 season.
Arkansas-Oklahoma State DH: Stats, Notes, Quotes, Highlights
HawgBeat provides a recap, notes, stats, quotes and more from Arkansas baseball's DH exhibition vs. Oklahoma State.
Scoring Recap: Arkansas 7, Oklahoma State 1 (Game 3)
HawgBeat provides details on Arkansas baseball's exhibitions against Oklahoma State.
Projecting Arkansas' starting five
HawgBeat projects what Arkansas basketball's starting five will be ahead of the start of the season.
in other news
Update on Arkansas' brewing first base position battle
Who are the main candidates battling for Arkansas baseball's starting first base position?
Trevon Brazile confident, adjusted with new-look Razorbacks
Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile is more confident heading into the 2024-25 season.
Arkansas-Oklahoma State DH: Stats, Notes, Quotes, Highlights
HawgBeat provides a recap, notes, stats, quotes and more from Arkansas baseball's DH exhibition vs. Oklahoma State.
Arkansas football continues its 2024 season against No. 8 LSU in just four days at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, and Tigers head coach Brian Kelly spoke to the media Monday to preview the matchup.
LSU opened its season with a 27-20 neutral-site loss to USC before picking up a 44-21 win vs. Nicholls in Week 2. The Tigers then ran off three straight victories against South Carolina, UCLA and South Alabama before picking up last week's home win versus then-No. 9 Ole Miss, 29-26 (OT).
A former club team linebacker at Assumption University with 41 years of coaching experience, Kelly once led Notre Dame to the BCS National Championship Game (2013) and also made College Football Playoff appearances with the Irish in 2018 and 2020.
Under Kelly, LSU has racked up a 25-8 (14-4 SEC) overall record with back-to-back 10-win campaigns (2022-23) and two bowl game victories.
This will mark the 70th meeting between the two teams, as LSU leads the series 44-23-2. LSU has won the last two matchups between the two programs, with the latest Arkansas victory coming in 2021, 16-13. Every single bout between the Razorbacks and Tigers during the Sam Pittman era has been decided by exactly three points.
Here's everything Kelly had to say about head coach Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks:
On the matchup vs. Arkansas
Kelly: "The perspective is now, we got to go on the road consecutive weeks against a very solid Arkansas team. A team that as you know, historically over the past four years, we've played games where they've been decided by three points or less.
"So, I have a great deal of respect for Sam Pittman, what he's done, the way his team is playing. Great victory last week against Tennessee. They had the week off obviously, the week before. But, again, an annual battle for the boot."
On Arkansas' offense
Kelly: "This football team is led by Taylen Green, the quarterback. Big, physical, can run. Makes plays with his arm and legs. I think that the balance on offense, 480 yards in total offense, rushing, passing, they lead the SEC in third down conversions.
"This is a formidable offense. Love the tight end, Luke Hasz. Big offensive line, they work well together and that's Coach Pittman's specialty, the offensive line."
On Arkansas' defense
Kelly: "Defensively, I think they've done a great job. They're physical up front, big and physical. Landon Jackson, I think many of you know played here at LSU, great motor. I mean, the guy just plays hard. He's a three-year starter there, he is kind of the energy on that defense.
"But again, really well-designed, fundamentally-sound, they run to the football, play with a lot of energy. This is going to be a great challenge for us and one where we'll have to play on the road at Fayetteville."
On Bobby Petrino's influence on Arkansas
Kelly: "Bobby Petrino makes a big difference in their offense. It is diverse in its running game. I don't know if I've seen as many schemes offensively in terms of — like, you can't rep all the run schemes that they have. I mean, it is diverse. So, he has made a big difference in what they do offensively.
On Taylen Green being similar to South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers
Kelly: "The quarterback is a unique player in that, first of all, I mean he is long-speed, as fast as anybody that we'll see. So, he's got great speed. He's got escapability and I think he throws it better than the quarterback from South Carolina.
"So, this is a guy that is a real threat and we're going to have to really do some things to take away what he likes to do. This is a quarterback that, when he's on, he's difficult to defend. So, this will be a great challenge for our group."