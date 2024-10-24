VIDEO: Kenny Payne previews Arkansas vs. Kansas exhibition

in other news
Sam Pittman previews Mississippi State game on SEC Teleconference
See what Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said about the Miss. State Bulldogs on the SEC Coaches Teleconference.
Arkansas at Mississippi State: Star comparison, PFF grades, season stats
HawgBeat compares Arkansas and Miss. State using statistics, recruiting rankings and Pro Football Focus grades.
VIDEO: Arkansas players press conference - Mississippi State week
Arkansas' Addison Nichols, Andrew Armstrong, Nico Davillier, Larry Worth preview Miss. State game.
How Pro Hogs fared in 2024 NBA preseason games
Here is how some former Hogs performed in the NBA preseason games.
Arkansas lands commitment from 2025 California tight end
Arkansas landed its first tight end commitment Tuesday morning.
Watch video of Arkansas associate head coach Kenny Payne previewing Friday’s charity exhibition matchup against the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks.
The game is set for an 8 p.m. CT tipoff at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville and it will be broadcast on SEC Network.
Visit our homepage for more coverage of Arkansas basketball as the first season of the John Calipari era nears.
