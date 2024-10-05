VIDEO: Postgame press conferences - Arkansas 19, Tennessee 14

in other news
Watch Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman's postgame press conference after the Razorbacks' 19-14 upset win Saturday over No. 4 Tennessee at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.
Also check out video from the press conference with wide receiver Andrew Armstrong, defensive back Doneiko Slaughter, quarterback Malachi Singleton and defensive tackle Eric Gregory. Also included is video of Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel's postgame press conference.
Visit our homepage for complete coverage of Arkansas football, including everything you need to know from the Hogs' win over the Volunteers.
