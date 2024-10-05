Advertisement

HawgBeat basketball analyst Jackson Collier answers reader questions in this HawgBeat Hoops Mailbag edition.

See how the HawgBeat staff predicted Arkansas football's game against Tennessee on Saturday.

HawgBeat has all the BetSaracen lines and staff picks for Arkansas' matchup with Tennessee.

HawgBeat has a list of recruits that we've independently confirmed will be at Arkansas this weekend.

The latest HawgBeat Radio episode gets you set for Arkansas' game against Tennessee at Razorback Stadium.

Published Oct 5, 2024
VIDEO: Postgame press conferences - Arkansas 19, Tennessee 14
Mason Choate  •  HawgBeat
Publisher
Watch Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman's postgame press conference after the Razorbacks' 19-14 upset win Saturday over No. 4 Tennessee at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Also check out video from the press conference with wide receiver Andrew Armstrong, defensive back Doneiko Slaughter, quarterback Malachi Singleton and defensive tackle Eric Gregory. Also included is video of Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel's postgame press conference.

Visit our homepage for complete coverage of Arkansas football, including everything you need to know from the Hogs' win over the Volunteers.

