Advertisement

in other news

Arkansas releases 2025 baseball schedule

Arkansas releases 2025 baseball schedule

Arkansas announced its 2025 baseball schedule Thursday afternoon.

 • Mason Choate
Arkansas adding Walmart, Tyson Foods on-field logos

Arkansas adding Walmart, Tyson Foods on-field logos

Fans will be able to see two new on-field logos at Razorback Stadium on Saturday.

 • Mason Choate
Behind Enemy Lines: Gaining UAB insight with ALdotcom's Lucas Gray

Behind Enemy Lines: Gaining UAB insight with ALdotcom's Lucas Gray

See what ALdotcom football writer Lucas Gray had to say about UAB ahead of its matchup with Arkansas.

Premium content
 • Riley McFerran
Arkansas announces team captains for UAB game

Arkansas announces team captains for UAB game

The Razorbacks revealed their four team captains for the UAB game on Wednesday.

 • Daniel Fair
Razorbacks 'flushing' OSU loss, excited to play at home

Razorbacks 'flushing' OSU loss, excited to play at home

The Arkansas Razorbacks flushed the loss to Oklahoma State, and are excited to play at home.

 • Daniel Fair

in other news

Arkansas releases 2025 baseball schedule

Arkansas releases 2025 baseball schedule

Arkansas announced its 2025 baseball schedule Thursday afternoon.

 • Mason Choate
Arkansas adding Walmart, Tyson Foods on-field logos

Arkansas adding Walmart, Tyson Foods on-field logos

Fans will be able to see two new on-field logos at Razorback Stadium on Saturday.

 • Mason Choate
Behind Enemy Lines: Gaining UAB insight with ALdotcom's Lucas Gray

Behind Enemy Lines: Gaining UAB insight with ALdotcom's Lucas Gray

See what ALdotcom football writer Lucas Gray had to say about UAB ahead of its matchup with Arkansas.

Premium content
 • Riley McFerran
Advertisement
Published Sep 14, 2024
VIDEO: Postgame press conferences - Arkansas 37, UAB 27
circle avatar
Mason Choate  •  HawgBeat
Publisher
Twitter
@ChoateMason

Watch Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman's postgame press conference after the Razorbacks' 37-27 win over the UAB Blazers on Saturday at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Also check out video from the press conference with DE Landon Jackson and LB Stephen Dix Jr.

Visit our homepage for complete coverage of Arkansas football, including everything you need to know from the Hogs' victory over the Blazers.

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

arkansas
FUTURECAST
2025Top Targets
question circle
Advertisement
Advertisement