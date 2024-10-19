Advertisement

Published Oct 19, 2024
VIDEO: Postgame press conferences - LSU 34, Arkansas 10
Mason Choate  •  HawgBeat
Watch Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman's postgame press conference after the Razorbacks' 34-10 loss Saturday to the No. 8 LSU Tigers at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Plus, check out video from the press conference with quarterback Taylen Green, linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. and defensive end Landon Jackson. Also included is video of LSU head coach Brian Kelly's postgame press conference.

Visit our homepage for complete coverage of Arkansas football, including everything you need to know from the Hogs' loss to the Tigers.

