Published Nov 2, 2024
VIDEO: Postgame press conferences - Ole Miss 63, Arkansas 31
circle avatar
Mason Choate  •  HawgBeat
Publisher
Twitter
@ChoateMason

Watch Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman's postgame press conference after the Razorbacks' 63-31 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Plus, check out video from the press conference with DE Landon Jackson and WR Isaac TeSlaa.

Visit our homepage for complete coverage of Arkansas football, including everything you need to know from the Hogs' loss to Ole Miss.

