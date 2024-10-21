Advertisement

Published Oct 21, 2024
VIDEO: Sam Pittman press conference - Mississippi State preview
Mason Choate  •  HawgBeat
@ChoateMason

Watch video of Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman giving his Monday press conference ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi. Kickoff is set for 11:45 a.m. CT on SEC Network.

