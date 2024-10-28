Advertisement

Published Oct 28, 2024
VIDEO: Sam Pittman press conference - Ole Miss preview
Mason Choate  •  HawgBeat
Watch video of Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman giving his Monday press conference ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Ole Miss Rebels at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

