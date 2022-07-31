 Visit Recap: Arkansas RB commit Braylen Russell talks 2024 class, returning from injury and more following team cookout
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-31 17:19:43 -0500') }} football Edit

Visit Recap: 2024 RB commit Braylen Russell enjoyed Saturday cookout trip

Alex Trader • HawgBeat
Recruiting Analyst
@TraderRivals

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Check out the Recruiting Hawgs Podcast with Alex Trader and Mason Choate. New episodes including interviews with Arkansas recruits are available every Wednesday on YouTube, Apple and Spotify.

In-state running back Braylen Russell made the short trip up to Fayetteville to take part in Arkansas' end-of-summer cookout Saturday.

The Razorbacks' lone commitment in the 2024 class was among a number of big names in town for the Arkansas staff, and for him, the visit fell in line with what he's come to expect.

"It was fun," Russell said. "It's always fun when I come down here.

"Getting to talk to Coach Pittman again. Getting to talk to my running back coach, Jimmy (Smith), it's always fun to talk to him. It's like family down here."

Russell announced his commitment well before most expected, becoming one of the earliest members of an Arkansas class in the Rivals era. Despite the rapid nature of his decision, Russell says he has no regrets.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}