Visit Recap: 2024 RB commit Braylen Russell enjoyed Saturday cookout trip

In-state running back Braylen Russell made the short trip up to Fayetteville to take part in Arkansas' end-of-summer cookout Saturday.

The Razorbacks' lone commitment in the 2024 class was among a number of big names in town for the Arkansas staff, and for him, the visit fell in line with what he's come to expect.

"It was fun," Russell said. "It's always fun when I come down here.

"Getting to talk to Coach Pittman again. Getting to talk to my running back coach, Jimmy (Smith), it's always fun to talk to him. It's like family down here."

Russell announced his commitment well before most expected, becoming one of the earliest members of an Arkansas class in the Rivals era. Despite the rapid nature of his decision, Russell says he has no regrets.