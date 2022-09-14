The Razorbacks are looking to continue the construction of their Alabama-to-Arkansas pipeline with a heavy focus on 2024 ATH Tevis Metcalf.

Metcalf, a three-star prospect out of Pinson Valley (Ala.) with a Razorback offer, has been to Fayetteville with his family numerous times, but this time he was able to gain a new point of view when he came to town for the Hogs' season opener against Cincinnati.

"It was great finally getting to watch them play in person, and to really see what the Hogs were really about on game day," Metcalf said. "Arkansas’ fans were really into it and I loved it."

The atmosphere wasn't the only thing Metcalf had his eye on, either, as he says this trip provided him with some important information about the Razorback staff.

"Coming to the game gave me a visual on how the coaches coached and really did things on game day," Metcalf said. "Overall, (it was) a great day and I will be coming back."

The in-game interaction only added to what he already thought of Sam Pittman's staff, and with Metcalf's brother, TJ, a member of Arkansas' 14th-ranked 2023 class, Tevis has created what he calls a "great relationship" with Razorback defensive backs coach Dominique Bowman.