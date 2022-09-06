Among the roughly 20 notable recruits in attendance for Arkansas' 31-24 victory over Cincinnati, priority 2024 defensive end target Charleston Collins left impressed by the staff's efforts to keep top talent in the state.

Despite his currently being unrated by Rivals, the 6-foot-4, 260-pound DE out of Little Rock Mills has garnered quite the offer sheet, including the likes of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and more. With visits on the schedule to check out some of his more promising options, the hometown Hogs were able to make an early impression.

"It was good," Collins said. "Seeing the high number of in-state recruits, including a lot of my teammates, at the game shows me that Arkansas is trying to invest in in-state talent."

With two players currently ranked inside of the Rivals250 - including RB commit Braylen Russell, and Bryant defensive lineman TJ Lindsey joining Collins emerging as nationally-regarded prospects, it's hard to fault head coach Sam Pittman's strategy.