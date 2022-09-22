Bobby Petrino wasn't the only one making his return to Fayetteville Saturday as Frisco (Texas) Lone Star DB Jaylon Braxton took in the sights and sounds of Razorback Stadium for the first time as an Arkansas commit.

"It was a great visit," Braxton said. "The environment was amazing, (the) coaches were amazing and (the) fans (were amazing). (The) highlight of the game was (that) the team was down they never gave up (and) fought back to win."

Arkansas' fourth-highest-rated commitment and the No. 238 player in the country, Braxton called the Hogs following his official visit weekend in June.

Though he was able to see the game from a new point of view, this wasn't Braxton's first time in attendance for a Razorback game. In fact, he was sure to note the shift in the ambiance between his initial trip four years ago and this most recent showing versus Missouri State.