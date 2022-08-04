Visit Recap: Standout 2025 TE has Arkansas first on his list

Check out the Recruiting Hawgs Podcast with Alex Trader and Mason Choate. New episodes including interviews with Arkansas recruits are available every Wednesday on YouTube , Apple and Spotify .

Arkansas’ list of weekend visitors extended well beyond the 2023 class, as highly-touted ‘25 TE prospect Davion Mitchell made another trip to Fayetteville for the team’s cookout Saturday.

"The visit was really cool,” Mitchell said. “We had a lot of fun, ate, did a little competition and stuff, so I really liked that."