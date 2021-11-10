Visitor list for MSU game included massive 4-star OL

 Visitor list for Arkansas Razorbacks' game vs. Mississippi State included massive 4-star offensive lineman Connor Stroh
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-10 07:36:56 -0600') }} football Edit

Connor Stroh, a 2023 four-star offensive lineman, was at Saturday's game.
Alex Trader • HawgBeat
Staff Writer

The Razorbacks had a pretty big 2023 prospect on the visitor sheet this weekend for their 31-28 thriller over Mississippi State - figuratively and literally.

Not only is he a recently minted four-star lineman, but Connor Stroh stands 6-foot-7, 345 pounds. He made the trip over to Fayetteville from Frisco, Texas, Saturday after receiving a game invite from assistant defensive line coach Demerick Gary.

“I had a great time,” Stroh said. “(It was) such an exciting win and the fans are incredible. A very friendly environment and a first-class game day experience. I got to meet several coaches and appreciated the time they took with me - especially Coach (Cody) Kennedy.”

