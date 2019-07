Subscribe for free for 30 days! NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

With a repeat trip to the College World Series in 2019, there is no doubt the 2010s were the best decade in the history of Arkansas baseball. It was the Razorbacks' fourth trip to Omaha of the decade, surpassing the 1980s (three). Twice they came close to winning it all, finishing a game shy of the finals in 2012 and an out away from a national title in 2018. Head coach Dave Van Horn has been the constant over the last 10 years, but he has credited his success to a steady flow of great players. Arkansas had 31 different players earn various All-America or All-SEC honors in the past decade. With that in mind, HawgBeat decided to try to determine the best of the best of the last 10 years with an All-Decade Team. We are polling several media members, but also want you - the fans - to have a say. Below is the ballot, complete with how we came up with it, statistics and awards for each player and instructions on how to vote.

Creating the Ballot

Position players with at least 50 starts during the decade and pitchers with at least 50 innings and an ERA below 4.00 are included on the ballot. Many of the position players had an obvious primary position, but a few played several spots during their careers. If they started a significant number of games at multiple positions, they are included in both. For example, Casey Martin was primarily a third baseman in 2018 and primarily a shortstop in 2019, so he is listed at both spots. Likewise, many of the pitchers were clearly either primarily starters or relievers, but a handful did both and it was impossible to make a determination for how they should be classified. In those cases, they are listed as both. For example, Jalen Beeks was primarily a reliever in 2013 and primarily a starter in 2014. We also tweaked the designated hitter position. There were only five players who could be considered true DHs at Arkansas (they are listed first), but we also opened it up to all other players who had a career batting average of at least .250. For the closer role, we included only the four pitchers with double-digit saves during the decade, but also left them on the ballot as relievers. Those decisions allow for some flexibility to get the best possible roster for the Razorbacks' 2010s All-Decade Team.

How to Vote

After reading over the players below and making your selections, click here to fill out your ballot and submit your vote.

The Ballot

All players are listed alphabetically, followed by the number of games and years played in the 2010s, their statistics and honors in the decade, and any other positions they are listed at, if applicable.

Catcher (5 - choose one)

Grant Koch ~158 games, 146 starts (2016-18) ~This decade: .258/.361/.440, 26 2B, 2 3B, 22 HR, 91 RBI, 87 R, 82 BB/111 K, 6 HBP, 5-8 SB, .998 FLD% ~First-team All-SEC (2017), SEC All-Defensive Team (2018) James McCann ~120 games, 117 starts (2010-11) ~This decade: .296/.380/.455, 20 2B, 1 3B, 15 HR, 72 RBI, 67 R, 42 BB/54 K, 17 HBP, 14-22 SB, .993 FLD% Casey Opitz ~77 games, 57 starts (2018-19) ~This decade: .240/.369/.309, 5 2B, 3 HR, 38 RBI, 37 R, 41 BB/53 K, 3 HBP, 7-7 SB, .991 FLD% Tucker Pennell ~90 games, 78 starts (2015-16) ~This decade: .238/.310/.320, 13 2B, 2 HR, 19 RBI, 25 R, 19 BB/50 K, 6 HBP, 2-3 SB, .984 FLD% Jake Wise ~193 games, 164 starts (2011-14) ~This decade: .201/.305/.274, 16 2B, 1 3B, 7 HR, 67 RBI, 68 R, 69 BB/109 K, 16 HBP, 9-14 SB, .996 FLD% ~SEC All-Defensive Team (2014)

First base (9 - choose one)

Clark Eagan ~161 games, 142 starts (2014-16) ~This decade: .295/.377/.419, 25 2B, 7 3B, 11 HR, 80 RBI, 108 R, 59 BB/92 K, 21 HBP, 11-17 SB, .977 FLD% ~Also on the ballot as an outfielder (65 starts at 1B, 49 in OF… 16 as DH, 12 at 3B) Trevor Ezell ~66 games, 66 starts (2019) ~This decade: .329/.435/.561, 25 2B, 2 3B, 10 HR, 49 RBI, 72 R, 47 BB/57 K, 4 HBP, 19-20 SB, .994 FLD% ~Second-team All-SEC (2019), SEC All-Defensive Team (2019) Dominic Ficociello ~174 games, 171 starts (2011-13) ~This decade: .294/.362/.419, 37 2B, 2 3B, 13 HR, 108 RBI, 95 R, 57 BB/118 K, 18 HBP, 11-18 SB, .981 FLD% ~Freshman All-American (2011), SEC All-Freshman Team (2011), SEC All-Defensive Team (2011, 2012) Eric Fisher ~129 games, 101 starts (2011-14) ~This decade: .247/.302/.383, 20 2B, 11 HR, 63 RBI, 56 R, 32 BB/81 K, 3 HBP, 7-10 SB, .992 FLD% ~Second-team All-SEC (2014), SEC All-Defensive Team (2014) Cullen Gassaway ~66 games, 54 starts (2015-16) ~This decade: .287/.367/.395, 10 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 34 RBI, 26 R, 25 BB/52 K, 2 HBP, 2-2 SB, .988 FLD% Jared Gates ~83 games, 73 starts (2017-18) ~This decade: .243/.339/.420, 9 2B, 12 HR, 37 RBI, 44 R, 28 BB/61 K, 10 HBP, 2-2 SB, .988 FLD% ~Also on the ballot as a third baseman (34 starts at 1B, 39 at 3B) Jordan McFarland ~98 games, 63 starts (2017-19) ~This decade: .276/.360/.376, 4 2B, 7 HR, 37 RBI, 62 R, 28 BB/67 K, 7 HBP, 3-5 SB, .990 FLD% Chad Spanberger ~135 games, 113 starts (2015-17) ~This decade: .275/.362/.511, 22 2B, 3 3B, 26 HR, 105 RBI, 73 R, 51 BB/136 K, 12 HBP, 3-4 SB, .981 FLD% Andy Wilkins ~63 games, 62 starts (2010) ~This decade: .281/.397/.540, 14 2B, 1 3B, 15 HR, 69 RBI, 49 R, 44 BB/44 K, 5 HBP, 4-5 SB, .977 FLD%

Second base (6 - choose one)

Brian Anderson ~171 games, 157 starts (2012-14) ~This decade: .318/.418/.467, 30 2B, 8 3B, 13 HR, 98 RBI, 109 R, 76 BB/109 K, 30 HBP, 17-23 SB, .932 FLD% ~Also on the ballot as an outfielder (65 starts at 2B, 52 in OF… 24 at 3B, 14 at SS, 2 as DH) Bo Bigham ~179 games, 170 starts (2010-12) ~This decade: .292/.349/.377, 32 2B, 4 3B, 6 HR, 68 RBI, 114 R, 41 BB/101 K, 19 HBP, 40-51 SB, .954 FLD% ~Second-team All-SEC (2012) Jack Kenley ~143 games, 87 starts (2017-19) ~This decade: .279/.407/.467, 13 2B, 4 3B, 13 HR, 66 RBI, 73 R, 57 BB/83 K, 16 HBP, 10-14 SB, .972 FLD% ~All-American (2019) Jacob Mahan ~97 games, 87 starts (2012-13) ~This decade: .271/.359/.319, 10 2B, 2 HR, 41 RBI, 43 R, 38 BB/38 K, 8 HBP, 3-4 SB, .918 FLD% ~Also on the ballot as a third baseman and designated hitter (22 starts at 2B, 33 at 3B, 30 as DH… 2 at 1B) Rick Nomura ~111 games, 102 starts (2015-16) ~This decade: .285/.366/.423, 25 2B, 2 3B, 8 HR, 48 RBI, 80 R, 47 BB/53 K, 6 HBP, 9-13 SB, .983 FLD% Carson Shaddy ~219 games, 185 starts (2015-18) ~This decade: .316/.405/.523, 39 2B, 7 3B, 32 HR, 149 RBI, 149 R, 85 BB/202 K, 30 HBP, 16/28 SB, .943 FLD% ~Made 112 career starts at second base, but also started games at six other positions (C, 3B, LF, CF, RF, DH) ~All-American (2018), first-team All-SEC (2018)

Third base (7 - choose one)

Zack Cox ~59 games, 59 starts (2010) ~This decade: .429/.505/.609, 14 2B, 1 3B, 9 HR, 48 RBI, 67 R, 34 BB/37 K, 4 HBP, 11-12 SB, .912 FLD% Jared Gates ~83 games, 73 starts (2017-18) ~This decade: .243/.339/.420, 9 2B, 12 HR, 37 RBI, 44 R, 28 BB/61 K, 10 HBP, 2-2 SB, .988 FLD% ~Also on the ballot as a first baseman (39 starts at 3B, 34 at 1B) Jacob Mahan ~97 games, 87 starts (2012-13) ~This decade: .271/.359/.319, 10 2B, 2 HR, 41 RBI, 43 R, 38 BB/38 K, 8 HBP, 3-4 SB, .918 FLD% ~Also on the ballot as a second baseman and designated hitter (33 starts at 3B, 30 as DH, 22 at 2B… 2 at 1B) Casey Martin ~133 games, 128 starts (2018-19) ~This decade: .314/.389/.551, 35 2B, 4 3B, 28 HR, 106 RBI, 117 R, 57 BB/143 K, 11 HBP, 18-21 SB, .910 FLD% ~Freshman All-American (3B - 2018), second-team All-SEC (3B - 2018), SEC All-Freshman Team (3B - 2018) ~Also on the ballot as a shortstop (55 starts at 3B, 66 at SS… 7 at 2B) Jacob Nesbit ~64 games, 61 starts (2019) ~This decade: .255/.333/.344, 10 2B, 3 HR, 42 RBI, 35 R, 26 BB/56 K, 3 HBP, 7-10 SB, .964 FLD% Matt Reynolds ~150 games, 141 starts (2010-12) ~This decade: .275/.382/.413, 34 2B, 1 3B, 11 HR, 72 RBI, 97 R, 77 BB/89 K, 15 HBP, 32-41 SB, .925 FLD% ~All-American (2012), first-team All-SEC (2012) Bobby Wernes ~121 games, 119 starts (2014-15) ~This decade: .252/.350/.338, 8 2B, 6 3B, 5 HR, 45 RBI, 68 R, 48 BB/71 K, 14 HBP, 4-8 SB, .949 FLD% ~SEC All-Defensive Team (2015)

Shortstop (5 - choose one)

Michael Bernal ~170 games, 167 starts (2014-16) ~This decade: .264/.364/.379, 18 2B, 2 3B, 14 HR, 85 RBI, 90 R, 55 BB/116 K, 34 HBP, 3-10 SB, .945 FLD% Jax Biggers

~125 games, 122 starts (2017-18) ~This decade: .310/.406/.440, 23 2B, 4 3B, 8 HR, 63 RBI, 83 R, 68 BB/61 K, 6 HBP, 10-12 SB, .959 FLD% ~Second-team All-SEC (2017) Tim Carver ~184 games, 180 starts (2010-12) ~This decade: .270/.330/.349, 30 2B, 1 3B, 7 HR, 79 RBI, 101 R, 45 BB/88 K, 19 HBP, 48-64 SB, .940 FLD% Casey Martin ~133 games, 128 starts (2018-19) ~This decade: .314/.389/.551, 35 2B, 4 3B, 28 HR, 106 RBI, 117 R, 57 BB/143 K, 11 HBP, 18-21 SB, .910 FLD% ~Second-team All-SEC (SS - 2019) ~Also on the ballot as a third baseman (66 starts at SS, 55 at 3B… 7 at 2B) Brett McAfee ~115 games, 102 starts (2013-15) ~This decade: .275/.332/.356, 16 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR, 50 RBI, 43 R, 27 BB/81 K, 8 HBP, 9-12 SB, .949 FLD%

Outfield (18 - choose three)

Brian Anderson ~171 games, 157 starts (2012-14) ~This decade: .318/.418/.467, 30 2B, 8 3B, 13 HR, 98 RBI, 109 R, 76 BB/109 K, 30 HBP, 17-23 SB, .932 FLD% ~Second-team All-SEC (OF - 2013) ~Also on the ballot as a second baseman (52 starts in OF, 65 at 2B… 24 at 3B, 14 at SS, 2 as DH) Jake Arledge ~100 games, 87 starts (2016-17) ~This decade: .282/.410/.399, 12 2B, 5 3B, 5 HR, 41 RBI, 75 R, 54 BB/77 K, 17 HBP, 14-17 SB, .988 FLD% Sam Bates ~70 games, 56 starts (2011-12) ~This decade: .239/.335/.399, 12 2B, 6 HR, 32 RBI, 26 R, 26 BB/56 K, 3 HBP, 4-4 SB, .944 FLD% ~Also on the ballot as a designated hitter (27 starts in OF, 29 as DH) Andrew Benintendi ~126 games, 124 starts (2014-15) ~This decade: .326/.431/.525, 21 2B, 3 3B, 21 HR, 84 RBI, 107 R, 74 BB/52 K, 15 HBP, 41-49 SB, .984 FLD% ~Golden Spikes Award (2015), Dick Howser Trophy (2015), All-American (2015), first-team All-SEC (2015), SEC All-Freshman Team (2014) Luke Bonfield ~205 games, 189 starts (2015-18) ~This decade: .287/.392/.450, 31 2B, 2 3B, 26 HR, 139 RBI, 120 R, 114 BB/148 K, 14 HBP, 2-6 SB ~Also on the ballot as a designated hitter (76 starts in OF, 113 as DH) Eric Cole ~156 games, 145 starts (2016-18) ~This decade: .294/.378/.445, 28 2B, 2 3B, 19 HR, 84 RBI, 109 R, 74 BB/97 K, 8 HBP, 9-13 SB, 1.000 FLD% ~Second-team All-SEC (2018) Clark Eagan ~161 games, 142 starts (2014-16) ~This decade: .295/.377/.419, 25 2B, 7 3B, 11 HR, 80 RBI, 108 R, 59 BB/92 K, 21 HBP, 11-17 SB, .977 FLD% ~Also on the ballot as as a first baseman (49 starts in OF, 65 at 1B… 16 as DH, 12 at 3B) Brett Eibner ~60 games, 58 starts (2010) ~This decade: .333/.446/.718, 17 2B, 22 HR, 71 RBI, 66 R, 39 BB/55 K, 9 HBP, 3-3 SB, .986 FLD% ~All-American (2010 - OF/RHP), second-team All-SEC (2010 - OF/RHP) Dominic Fletcher ~194 games, 189 starts (2017-19) ~This decade: .298/.360/.497, 47 2B, 2 2B, 33 HR, 147 RBI, 143 R, 65 BB/143 K, 15 HBP, 4-9 SB, .981 FLD% ~Freshman All-American (2017), SEC All-Freshman Team (2017), second-team All-SEC (2019), SEC All-Defensive Team (2018, 2019) Christian Franklin ~64 games, 58 starts (2019) ~This decade: .274/.361/.413, 8 2B, 1 3B, 6 HR, 34 RBI, 42 R, 24 BB/66 K, 4 HBP, 12-15 SB, .952 FLD% ~SEC All-Freshman Team (2019) Heston Kjerstad ~134 games, 134 starts (2018-19) ~This decade: .330/.409/.564, 29 2B, 1 3B, 31 HR, 109 RBI, 118 R, 47 BB/120 K, 30 HBP, 8-8 SB, .963 FLD% ~Freshman All-American (2018), second-team All-SEC (2018, 2019), SEC All-Freshman Team (2018) Collin Kuhn ~120 games, 118 starts (2010-11) ~This decade: .312/.406/.553, 31 2B, 6 3B, 23 HR, 93 RBI, 110 R, 38 BB/105 K, 41 HBP, 39-43 SB, .993 FLD% Jarrod McKinney ~76 games, 66 starts (2010-11) ~This decade: .271/.381/.389, 12 2B, 3 3B, 3 HR, 25 RBI, 38 R, 28 BB/55 K, 14 HBP, 10-15 SB, .943 FLD% Jacob Morris ~116 games, 96 starts (2011-13) ~This decade: .202/.328/.309, 16 2B, 4 3B, 3 HR, 42 RBI, 60 R, 48 BB/113 K, 12 HBP, 15-18 SB, .979 FLD% Kyle Robinson ~66 games, 60 starts (2010-11) ~This decade: .291/.365/.504, 11 2B, 4 3B, 10 HR, 49 RBI, 47 R, 25 BB/50 K, 4 HBP, 9-10 SB, .946 FLD% Joe Serrano ~206 games, 184 starts (2012-15) ~This decade: .291/.367/.370, 37 2B, 2 3B, 5 HR, 82 RBI, 128 R, 81 BB/121 K, 10 HBP, 21-27 SB, .978 FLD% Tyler Spoon ~189 games, 188 starts (2013-15) ~This decade: .291/.355/.490, 39 2B, 3 3B, 13 HR, 140 RBI, 105 R, 63 BB/95 K, 18 HBP, 22-29 SB, .995 FLD% ~Freshman All-American (2013) Matt Vinson ~179 games, 137 starts (2010-13) ~This decade: .245/.350/.356, 21 2B, 7 3B, 7 HR, 60 RBI, 86 R, 82 BB/151 K, 2 HBP, 14-18 SB, .975 FLD%

Designated hitter (5 true, 35 other - choose one)

Sam Bates ~70 games, 56 starts (2011-12) ~This decade: .239/.335/.399, 12 2B, 6 HR, 32 RBI, 26 R, 26 BB/56 K, 3 HBP, 4-4 SB, .944 FLD% ~Also on the ballot as an outfielder (29 starts as DH, 27 in OF) ~DH was one of his primary positions Luke Bonfield ~205 games, 189 starts (2015-18) ~This decade: .287/.392/.450, 31 2B, 2 3B, 26 HR, 139 RBI, 120 R, 114 BB/148 K, 14 HBP, 2-6 SB ~Also on the ballot as an outfielder (113 starts as DH, 76 in OF) ~DH was one of his primary positions Matt Goodheart ~58 games, 51 starts (2019) ~This decade: .345/.444/.517, 16 2B, 2 3B, 5 HR, 47 RBI, 35 R, 34 BB/45 K, 2 HBP, 5-7 SB ~Second-team All-SEC (2019) ~DH was his primary position, with 48 starts (also started 3 games in OF) Monk Kreder ~58 games, 57 starts (2010) ~This decade: .284/.361/.401, 14 2B, 4 HR, 45 RBI, 28 R, 24 BB/34 K, 5 HBP, 1-2 SB ~DH was his primary position, with 33 starts (also started 14 games at 1B and 10 at C) Jacob Mahan ~97 games, 87 starts (2012-13) ~This decade: .271/.359/.319, 10 2B, 2 HR, 41 RBI, 43 R, 38 BB/38 K, 8 HBP, 3-4 SB, .918 FLD% ~Also on the ballot as a third baseman and second baseman (30 starts as DH, 33 at 3B, 22 at 2B… 2 at 1B) ~DH was one of his primary positions Brian Anderson ~171 games, 157 starts (2012-14) ~This decade: .318/.418/.467, 30 2B, 8 3B, 13 HR, 98 RBI, 109 R, 76 BB/109 K, 30 HBP, 17-23 SB, .932 FLD% ~Primary position: second base and outfield Jake Arledge ~100 games, 87 starts (2016-17) ~This decade: .282/.410/.399, 12 2B, 5 3B, 5 HR, 41 RBI, 75 R, 54 BB/77 K, 17 HBP, 14-17 SB, .988 FLD% ~Primary position: outfield Andrew Benintendi ~126 games, 124 starts (2014-15) ~This decade: .326/.431/.525, 21 2B, 3 3B, 21 HR, 84 RBI, 107 R, 74 BB/52 K, 15 HBP, 41-49 SB, .984 FLD% ~Primary position: outfield Michael Bernal ~170 games, 167 starts (2014-16) ~This decade: .264/.364/.379, 18 2B, 2 3B, 14 HR, 85 RBI, 90 R, 55 BB/116 K, 34 HBP, 3-10 SB, .945 FLD% ~Primary position: shortstop Jax Biggers ~125 games, 122 starts (2017-18) ~This decade: .310/.406/.440, 23 2B, 4 3B, 8 HR, 63 RBI, 83 R, 68 BB/61 K, 6 HBP, 10-12 SB, .959 FLD% ~Primary position: shortstop Bo Bigham ~179 games, 170 starts (2010-12) ~This decade: .292/.349/.377, 32 2B, 4 3B, 6 HR, 68 RBI, 114 R, 41 BB/101 K, 19 HBP, 40-51 SB, .954 FLD% ~Primary position: second base Tim Carver ~184 games, 180 starts (2010-12) ~This decade: .270/.330/.349, 30 2B, 1 3B, 7 HR, 79 RBI, 101 R, 45 BB/88 K, 19 HBP, 48-64 SB, .940 FLD% ~Primary position: shortstop Eric Cole ~156 games, 145 starts (2016-18) ~This decade: .294/.378/.445, 28 2B, 2 3B, 19 HR, 84 RBI, 109 R, 74 BB/97 K, 8 HBP, 9-13 SB, 1.000 FLD% ~Primary position: outfield Zack Cox ~59 games, 59 starts (2010) ~This decade: .429/.505/.609, 14 2B, 1 3B, 9 HR, 48 RBI, 67 R, 34 BB/37 K, 4 HBP, 11-12 SB, .912 FLD% ~First-team All-SEC (2010) ~Primary position: third base Clark Eagan ~161 games, 142 starts (2014-16) ~This decade: .295/.377/.419, 25 2B, 7 3B, 11 HR, 80 RBI, 108 R, 59 BB/92 K, 21 HBP, 11-17 SB, .977 FLD% ~Primary positions: first base and outfield Brett Eibner ~60 games, 58 starts (2010) ~This decade: .333/.446/.718, 17 2B, 22 HR, 71 RBI, 66 R, 39 BB/55 K, 9 HBP, 3-3 SB, .986 FLD% ~Primary position: outfield Trevor Ezell ~66 games, 66 starts (2019) ~This decade: .329/.435/.561, 25 2B, 2 3B, 10 HR, 49 RBI, 72 R, 47 BB/57 K, 4 HBP, 19-20 SB, .994 FLD% ~Primary position: first base Dominic Ficociello ~174 games, 171 starts (2011-13) ~This decade: .294/.362/.419, 37 2B, 2 3B, 13 HR, 108 RBI, 95 R, 57 BB/118 K, 18 HBP, 11-18 SB, .981 FLD% ~Primary position: first base Dominic Fletcher ~194 games, 189 starts (2017-19) ~This decade: .298/.360/.497, 47 2B, 2 2B, 33 HR, 147 RBI, 143 R, 65 BB/143 K, 15 HBP, 4-9 SB, .981 FLD% ~Primary position: outfield Christian Franklin

~64 games, 58 starts (2019) ~This decade: .274/.361/.413, 8 2B, 1 3B, 6 HR, 34 RBI, 42 R, 24 BB/66 K, 4 HBP, 12-15 SB, .952 FLD% ~Primary position: outfield Cullen Gassaway ~66 games, 54 starts (2015-16) ~This decade: .287/.367/.395, 10 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 34 RBI, 26 R, 25 BB/52 K, 2 HBP, 2-2 SB, .988 FLD% ~Primary position: first base Jack Kenley

~143 games, 87 starts (2017-19) ~This decade: .279/.407/.467, 13 2B, 4 3B, 13 HR, 66 RBI, 73 R, 57 BB/83 K, 16 HBP, 10-14 SB, .972 FLD% ~Primary position: second base Heston Kjerstad ~134 games, 134 starts (2018-19) ~This decade: .330/.409/.564, 29 2B, 1 3B, 31 HR, 109 RBI, 118 R, 47 BB/120 K, 30 HBP, 8-8 SB, .963 FLD% ~Primary position: outfield Grant Koch ~158 games, 146 starts (2016-18) ~This decade: .258/.361/.440, 26 2B, 2 3B, 22 HR, 91 RBI, 87 R, 82 BB/111 K, 6 HBP, 5-8 SB, .998 FLD% ~Primary position: catcher Collin Kuhn ~120 games, 118 starts (2010-11) ~This decade: .312/.406/.553, 31 2B, 6 3B, 23 HR, 93 RBI, 110 R, 38 BB/105 K, 41 HBP, 39-43 SB, .993 FLD% ~Primary position: outfield Casey Martin ~133 games, 128 starts (2018-19) ~This decade: .314/.389/.551, 35 2B, 4 3B, 28 HR, 106 RBI, 117 R, 57 BB/143 K, 11 HBP, 18-21 SB, .910 FLD% ~Primary positions: third base and shortstop Brett McAfee ~115 games, 102 starts (2013-15) ~This decade: .275/.332/.356, 16 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR, 50 RBI, 43 R, 27 BB/81 K, 8 HBP, 9-12 SB, .949 FLD% ~Primary position: shortstop James McCann ~120 games, 117 starts (2010-11) ~This decade: .296/.380/.455, 20 2B, 1 3B, 15 HR, 72 RBI, 67 R, 42 BB/54 K, 17 HBP, 14-22 SB, .993 FLD% ~Primary position: catcher Jordan McFarland ~98 games, 63 starts (2017-19) ~This decade: .276/.360/.376, 4 2B, 7 HR, 37 RBI, 62 R, 28 BB/67 K, 7 HBP, 3-5 SB, .990 FLD% ~Primary position: first base Jarrod McKinney ~76 games, 66 starts (2010-11) ~This decade: .271/.381/.389, 12 2B, 3 3B, 3 HR, 25 RBI, 38 R, 28 BB/55 K, 14 HBP, 10-15 SB, .943 FLD% ~Primary position: outfield Jacob Nesbit ~64 games, 61 starts (2019) ~This decade: .255/.333/.344, 10 2B, 3 HR, 42 RBI, 35 R, 26 BB/56 K, 3 HBP, 7-10 SB, .964 FLD% ~Primary position: third base Rick Nomura ~111 games, 102 starts (2015-16) ~This decade: .285/.366/.423, 25 2B, 2 3B, 8 HR, 48 RBI, 80 R, 47 BB/53 K, 6 HBP, 9-13 SB, .983 FLD% ~Primary position: second base Matt Reynolds ~150 games, 141 starts (2010-12) ~This decade: .275/.382/.413, 34 2B, 1 3B, 11 HR, 72 RBI, 97 R, 77 BB/89 K, 15 HBP, 32-41 SB, .925 FLD% ~Primary position: third base Kyle Robinson ~66 games, 60 starts (2010-11) ~This decade: .291/.365/.504, 11 2B, 4 3B, 10 HR, 49 RBI, 47 R, 25 BB/50 K, 4 HBP, 9-10 SB, .946 FLD% ~Primary position: outfield Joe Serrano ~206 games, 184 starts (2012-15) ~This decade: .291/.367/.370, 37 2B, 2 3B, 5 HR, 82 RBI, 128 R, 81 BB/121 K, 10 HBP, 21-27 SB, .978 FLD% ~Primary position: outfield Carson Shaddy ~219 games, 185 starts (2015-18) ~This decade: .316/.405/.523, 39 2B, 7 3B, 32 HR, 149 RBI, 149 R, 85 BB/202 K, 30 HBP, 16/28 SB, .943 FLD% ~Primary position: second base Chad Spanberger ~135 games, 113 starts (2015-17) ~This decade: .275/.362/.511, 22 2B, 3 3B, 26 HR, 105 RBI, 73 R, 51 BB/136 K, 12 HBP, 3-4 SB, .981 FLD% ~Primary position: first base Tyler Spoon ~189 games, 188 starts (2013-15) ~This decade: .291/.355/.490, 39 2B, 3 3B, 13 HR, 140 RBI, 105 R, 63 BB/95 K, 18 HBP, 22-29 SB, .995 FLD% ~Primary position: outfield Bobby Wernes ~121 games, 119 starts (2014-15) ~This decade: .252/.350/.338, 8 2B, 6 3B, 5 HR, 45 RBI, 68 R, 48 BB/71 K, 14 HBP, 4-8 SB, .949 FLD% ~Primary position: third base Andy Wilkins ~63 games, 62 starts (2010) ~This decade: .281/.397/.540, 14 2B, 1 3B, 15 HR, 69 RBI, 49 R, 44 BB/44 K, 5 HBP, 4-5 SB, .977 FLD% ~Primary position: first base

Starting pitchers (13 - choose three)

Barrett Astin ~57 relief appearances, 20 starts, 209 innings (2011-13) ~This decade: 12-11, 15 saves, 2.11 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 8.27 K/9IP, 2.80 BB/9IP, 2.95 K/BB, .241 opp. avg. ~Freshman All-American (2011) ~Also on the ballot as a reliever and closer DJ Baxendale

~35 starts, 33 relief appearances, 252 2/3 innings ~This decade: 18-9, 10 saves, 2.71 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 7.73 K/9IP, 2.42 BB/9IP, 3.19 K/BB, .243 opp. avg. ~Second-team All-SEC (2011) Jalen Beeks ~29 relief appearances, 13 starts, 122 2/3 innings (2013-14) ~This decade: 12-6, 2 saves, 2.05 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 7.04 K/9IP, 1.98 BB/9IP, 3.56 K/BB, .228 opp. avg. ~Also on the ballot as a reliever Isaiah Campbell ~41 starts, 9 relief appearances, 220 1/3 innings ~This decade: 20-9, 3.15 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 9.15 K/9IP, 2.57 BB/9IP, 3.56 K/BB, .229 opp. avg. ~All-American (2019) Randall Fant ~49 starts, 10 relief appearances, 223 1/3 innings (2010-13) ~This decade: 14-11, 3.26 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 6.09 K/9IP, 2.22 BB/9IP, 2.75 K/BB Trey Killian ~34 starts, 11 relief appearances, 217 2/3 innings (2013-15) ~This decade: 10-17, 3.43 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 6.53 K/9IP, 2.23 BB/9IP, 2.93 K/BB, .242 opp. avg. Blaine Knight ~42 starts, 12 relief appearances, 251 1/3 innings (2016-18) ~This decade: 24-5, 1 save, 3.01 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 8.74 K/9IP, 2.11 BB/9IP, 4.14 K/BB, .240 opp. avg. ~All-American (2018), second-team All-SEC (2018) Kacey Murphy ~27 starts, 24 relief appearances, 162 1/3 innings (2016-18) ~This decade: 13-6, 3.71 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 9.26 K/9IP, 2.88 BB/9IP, 3.21 K/BB, .238 opp. avg. Chris Oliver ~23 relief appearances, 18 starts, 129 2/3 innings (2012-14) ~This decade: 12-6, 2.64 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 6.52 K/9IP, 3.47 BB/9IP, 1.88 K/BB, .217 opp. avg. ~Also on the ballot as a reliever Colin Poche ~13 starts, 13 relief appearances, 58 2/3 innings (2013-14) ~This decade: 6-1, 2.45 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 7.82 K/9IP, 5.83 BB/9IP, 1.34 K/BB, .210 opp. avg. ~Also on the ballot as a reliever Drew Smyly ~14 starts, 4 relief appearances, 103 innings (2010) ~This decade: 9-1, 2.80 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 9.96 K/9IP, 3.15 BB/9IP, 3.17 K/BB, .224 opp. avg. ~Second-team All-SEC (2010) Ryne Stanek ~45 starts, 3 relief appearances, 254 innings (2011-13) ~This decade: 22-8, 1 save, 2.55 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 7.19 K/9IP, 3.65 BB/9IP, 1.97 K/BB, .216 opp. avg. ~All-American (2013), first-team All-SEC (2013) Trevor Stephan ~16 starts, 91 innings (2017) ~This decade: 6-3, 2.87 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 11.87 K/9IP, 1.98 BB/9IP, 6.00 K/BB, .215 opp. avg.

Relief pitchers (18 - choose three)

Barrett Astin

~57 relief appearances, 20 starts, 209 innings (2011-13) ~This decade: 12-11, 15 saves, 2.11 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 8.27 K/9IP, 2.80 BB/9IP, 2.95 K/BB, .241 opp. avg. ~Freshman All-American (2011) ~Also on the ballot as a starter and closer Jalen Beeks ~29 relief appearances, 13 starts, 122 2/3 innings (2013-14) ~This decade: 12-6, 2 saves, 2.05 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 7.04 K/9IP, 1.98 BB/9IP, 3.56 K/BB, .228 opp. avg. ~Also on the ballot as a starter Matt Cronin ~65 relief appearances, 95 1/3 innings (2017-19) ~This decade: 6-3, 27 saves, 2.74 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 12.46 K/9IP, 3.78 BB/9IP, 3.30 K/BB, .154 opp. avg. ~All-American (2019), second-team All-SEC (2019) ~Also on the ballot as a closer Trent Daniel ~64 relief appearances, 5 starts, 100 innings (2011-13) ~This decade: 4-1, 6 saves, 3.51 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 8.73 K/9IP, 4.32 BB/9IP, 2.02 K/BB, .242 opp. avg. TJ Forrest ~15 relief appearances, 5 starts, 53 1/3 innings (2010) ~This decade: 8-1, 1 save, 3.38 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 6.92 K/9IP, 1.86 BB/9IP, 3.73 K/BB, .270 opp. avg. Michael Gunn ~60 relief appearances, 80 1/3 innings (2012-14) ~This decade: 6-3, 8 saves, 1.23 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 9.97 K/9IP, 3.81 BB/9IP, 2.62 K/BB, .148 opp. avg. Zach Jackson ~59 relief appearances, 10 starts, 155 2/3 innings (2014-16) ~This decade: 10-8, 15 saves, 3.24 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 11.39 K/9IP, 5.72 BB/9IP, 1.99 K/BB, .208 opp. avg. ~First-team All-SEC (2015) ~Also on the ballot as a closer Kevin Kopps ~47 relief appearances, 5 starts, 90 2/3 innings (2017-19) ~This decade: 9-4, 2 saves, 3.57 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 9.13 K/9IP, 3.18 BB/9IP, 2.88 K/BB, .249 opp. avg. Barrett Loseke ~49 relief appearances, 10 starts, 112 innings (2016-18) ~This decade: 8-5, 4 saves, 3.13 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 10.53 K/9IP, 5.14 BB/9IP, 2.05 K/BB, .213 opp. avg. Jackson Lowery ~39 relief appearances, 3 starts, 94 1/3 innings (2014-15) ~This decade: 8-2, 1 save, 3.53 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 6.77 K/9IP, 3.24 BB/9IP, 2.09 K/BB, .240 opp. avg. Cade Lynch ~34 relief appearances, 10 starts, 114 innings (2011-13) ~This decade: 7-5, 3 saves, 2.68 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 9.00 K/9IP, 3.55 BB/9IP, 2.53 K/BB, .214 opp. avg. Brandon Moore ~57 relief appearances, 14 starts, 198 2/3 innings (2011-13) ~This decade: 10-7, 3 saves, 2.85 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 4.71 K/9IP, 2.27 BB/9IP, 2.08 K/BB, .245 opp. avg. Chris Oliver ~23 relief appearances, 18 starts, 129 2/3 innings (2012-14) ~This decade: 12-6, 2.64 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 6.52 K/9IP, 3.47 BB/9IP, 1.88 K/BB, .217 opp. avg. ~Also on the ballot as a starter Colin Poche ~13 starts, 13 relief appearances, 58 2/3 innings (2013-14) ~This decade: 6-1, 2.45 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 7.82 K/9IP, 5.83 BB/9IP, 1.34 K/BB, .210 opp. avg. ~Also on the ballot as a starter Jake Reindl ~56 relief appearances, 1 start, 111 1/3 innings (2016-18) ~This decade: 7-2, 8 saves, 2.75 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 9.70 K/9IP, 3.15 BB/9IP, 3.08 K/BB, .230 opp. avg. Nolan Sanburn ~42 relief appearances, 4 starts, 73 innings (2011-12) ~This decade: 6-5, 8 saves, 2.96 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 10.36 K/9IP, 4.56 BB/9IP, 2.27 K/BB, .216 opp. avg. ~Freshman All-American (2011) Jacob Stone ~41 relief appearances, 2 starts, 71 innings (2014-15) ~This decade: 7-2, 5 saves, 2.54 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 7.48 K/9IP, 4.31 BB/9IP, 1.74 K/BB, .204 opp. avg. Colby Suggs ~65 relief appearances, 79 2/3 innings ~This decade: 9-2, 13 saves, 1.36 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 9.83 K/9IP, 5.99 BB/9IP, 1.64 K/BB, .162 opp. avg. ~Also on the ballot as a closer

Closers (4 - choose one)